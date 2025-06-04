A habit that can both cause cancer and heart diseases

Manab, from Kalahandi district in Odisha, had a habit of chewing tobacco that he had picked up when he was young and was addicted to it. Its effects caught up to him when was 38-years-old, when a seemingly minor mouth ulcer turned into a daunting health ordeal. Little did he imagine that the burning sensation and persistent sore in the left buccal mucosa (inside lining of the cheek) would escalate into a serious life-threatening disease that would require a complex surgery.

The ulcer refused to heal despite medications for three months, gradually spreading to the jawbone. Manab began experiencing trismus (lockjaw), a condition where he could no longer open his mouth properly. Alarmed by the condition, he approached Manipal Hospitals in Bhubaneswar, where a detailed clinical examination, including CT scan and biopsy, revealed an advanced case of oral cavity cancer with significant jawbone involvement.

Given the severity and spread of the cancer, doctors recommended a composite surgical intervention that would both remove the tumour and reconstruct the damaged jaw. A multidisciplinary team led by surgical oncologist Dr Nitish Ranjan Acharya and plastic surgeon Dr Biswajit Mishra performed a composite resection of the cancerous lesion and followed it up with a microvascular reconstruction using a free fibula bone graft harvested from the patient’s leg, along with a large skin paddle for facial contour and mucosal lining.

Emphasising the challenges of treating advanced head and neck cancers, Dr Acharya said this was a highly complex case requiring precision and coordination between surgical oncology and plastic surgery teams. “The surgery aimed at not just to remove the cancer and make the patient survive, but at functional and aesthetic restoration, enabling Manab to speak, eat, and maintain a good quality of life again,” he said. Dr Mishra corroborated the intricacies in reconstructing the jaw afresh and reposed hope in the advancements in treatment. “Rebuilding the jaw using the patient’s fibula is an intricate procedure, requiring microsurgical anastomosis of blood vessels. There have been several advancements in maxillofacial surgery. This case was a perfect example of how advanced reconstructive surgery can offer a new lease of life to cancer patients,” he said.