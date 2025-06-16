Xplore

Being fit helps, but it doesn’t eliminate risk of heart diseases

Dr Anees Thajudeen busts myths on heart health
Unnikrishnan S
Updated on
1 min read

Myth: I’m fit and exercise regularly, so I don’t need to worry about heart disease

Fact: Being fit helps, but it doesn’t eliminate risk. Genetics, diet, smoking, and cholesterol levels can still lead to heart disease — even in active individuals.

Myth: Chest pain is the only sign of a heart attack

Fact: Not true. Symptoms can include breathlessness, dizziness, fatigue, arm numbness, or even indigestion-like discomfort. Some heart attacks are silent.

Myth: I won’t have heart risk if I follow a low-fat diet or don’t eat junk food

Fact: Avoiding junk food helps, but risk factors like genetics still matter. Also, low-fat doesn’t mean heart-healthy if it’s high in sugar or lacks good fats.

Myth: Taking statins means I can eat whatever I want

Fact: Statins help lower cholesterol, but diet and lifestyle are still crucial. Poor eating habits can cause other heart disease risks like obesity and diabetes.

Myth: If I take vitamins and supplements, my heart is protected

Fact: Vitamins are important for health, but they don’t prevent heart diseases. Only rare deficiencies are linked to specific heart conditions.

Dr Anees Thajudeen is a senior consultant in the department of cardiology and electrophysiology at KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram
