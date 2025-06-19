AI is on small and mid-sized business agenda

Small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are embracing AI rapidly, but their adoption maturity still lags behind. According to a global TeamViewer survey of 1,400 business leaders, about 95% of SMB decision makers say they need more training to use AI effectively, even though 72% describe themselves as AI experts. Regardless of perceived maturity levels, AI is firmly on the SMB agenda, and not just for use among IT personnel.

About 86% of SMB leaders say they are comfortable with employees outside of IT using AI tools. But only every third SMB respondent says they use AI every day, and 16% report using it on at least a weekly basis. Despite this, SMBs still report higher AI maturity than enterprises. While just 22% of larger organisations describe their AI usage as 'very mature', 35% of SMB decision makers say the same. Cost of inaction – automation gaps drive concern This leads to concerns about the risks of not adopting AI. For 28% of SMB decision makers, the biggest consequence of inaction is increased operational cost due to missed opportunities for automation. This diverges from the broader business community, where falling behind competitors was the top fear, cited by 26%.