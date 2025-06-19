Trump launches mobile phone service and $499 smartphone

The Trump Organization has announced a new mobile phone service and smartphone under the brand Trump Mobil’, both set to launch in September. The plan, called The 47 Plan, will cost $47.45 per month and offer unlimited talk, text, and data. It will also include additional benefits such as roadside assistance and telehealth services. The company, owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, will also release a $499 smartphone named T1.

The phone features a gold-colored metal body etched with the American flag. According to the Trump Mobile website, the T1 runs on Android 15 and includes a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 16-megapixel front camera. Other specifications include 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, and a 50-megapixel main camera. A screenshot on the website displays Trump’s well-known slogan, "Make America Great Again." The venture is the latest in a series of Trump-branded products—including sneakers, watches, and Bibles—launched during his political career. While the Trump name is used for branding, the products and services are developed and sold by third parties through licensing agreements.