Gujarat to soon develop a Buddhist circuit

In a significant step towards bolstering spiritual tourism, Gujarat has embarked on the ambitious endeavour of developing a Buddhist circuit across 12 heritage sites. Speaking at the 6th International Conference on Buddhist Heritage on February 23, 2025, Gujarat’s tourism minister Mulu Ayar Bera announced that the Gujarat government, with support from the central government under the Swadarshan scheme, has made considerable progress in enhancing tourist facilities at these historically rich locations.
Among these sites, Devni Mori in the Aravalli district holds particular prominence. Archaeological excavations at this site unearthed a stupa containing an inscribed casket bearing relics of Buddha, a discovery of immense significance to Buddhist heritage. The minister revealed that a revised project proposal amounting to `653 crore has been submitted to the central government for the comprehensive development of Devni Mori. The treasured relics, currently preserved at MS University in Vadodara, are poised to become the focal point of this initiative.
The state’s vision for this Buddhist circuit is gradually taking shape, with numerous developments underway. The government has reached out to district collectors across seven districts, seeking the allocation of 206 hectares of land required for site enhancement, of which 28 hectares are already in possession of the tourism department. This initiative aims to ensure infrastructural expansion while preserving the sanctity of these sacred sites. The conference, organised by the Sanghakaya Foundation in collaboration with the Gujarat Tourism Department, served as a confluence of cultural and scholarly exchange. With over 2,000 attendees, including esteemed Buddhist monks, scholars and experts from 13 nations — including Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Japan — the event highlighted the growing global interest in India’s Buddhist heritage.