Gujarat to soon develop a Buddhist circuit

In a significant step towards bolstering spiritual tourism, Gujarat has embarked on the ambitious endeavour of developing a Buddhist circuit across 12 heritage sites. Speaking at the 6th International Conference on Buddhist Heritage on February 23, 2025, Gujarat’s tourism minister Mulu Ayar Bera announced that the Gujarat government, with support from the central government under the Swadarshan scheme, has made considerable progress in enhancing tourist facilities at these historically rich locations.

Among these sites, Devni Mori in the Aravalli district holds particular prominence. Archaeological excavations at this site unearthed a stupa containing an inscribed casket bearing relics of Buddha, a discovery of immense significance to Buddhist heritage. The minister revealed that a revised project proposal amounting to `653 crore has been submitted to the central government for the comprehensive development of Devni Mori. The treasured relics, currently preserved at MS University in Vadodara, are poised to become the focal point of this initiative.