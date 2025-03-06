One in four smartphones sold globally in Q4 2024 was an Apple

Apple was the top-selling smartphone brand globally in the fourth quarter of 2024, capturing a 23% market share, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.
Samsung came second and remains a strong contender in the industry. Despite a flat fourth quarter, the global smartphone market recorded an overall growth of 4% for the year, driven by strong demand in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) and European regions, the report noted.
Apple dominates 5G market
In the 5G segment, Apple led with a 32% market share, followed by Samsung at 16%. Xiaomi recorded the highest 5G growth among top five brands, with a 33% y-o-y increase, fueled by strong demand in China, India, and Russia.
Market trends and outlook for 2025
Looking ahead, key trends shaping the smartphone industry in 2025 are the growing availability of affordable 5G devices and the integration of generative AI (GenAI) into lower-priced smartphones. These advancements are expected to drive further adoption of smart devices and enhance user experiences across the world, the report said.
Brand Performance in Q4 2024
Samsung
Samsung consistently held a strong position in the market, maintaining a 20% share in Q2 and Q3 of 2023. However, it saw a sharp decline to 16% in Q4 2023, likely due to Apple’s dominance during the holiday season. The brand rebounded to 20% in Q1 2024, but slightly dipped to 19% in Q2 and Q3 2024 before falling again to 16% in Q4 2024. This trend suggests Samsung faces seasonal competition, particularly from Apple’s iPhone launches, impacting its Q4 performance.
Apple
Apple’s market share fluctuated, but followed a predictable pattern, peaking at 23% in Q4 2023 and Q4 2024 due to new iPhone launches. During the rest of the year, its share hovered between 16% and 17%. The data indicates a strong performance in Q4 as the company benefits from high demand during the holiday shopping season, which is followed by a market correction in subsequent quarters.
Xiaomi
Xiaomi remained relatively stable, fluctuating between 12% and 15%. It reached its highest share of 15% in Q2 2024, likely driven by strong demand in price-sensitive markets. Although it showed slight variations across quarters, it consistently held the third position globally.
OPPO
OPPO experienced a decline, dropping from 10% in Q2 2023 to 7% in Q4 2023. While it rebounded slightly to 9% in Q2 and Q3 2024, it again fell to 7% in Q4 2024. This suggests OPPO is struggling to maintain its market presence against stronger competitors.
vivo
vivo’s market share ranged between 7% and 9%. It peaked at 9% in Q2 and Q3 2024 before slightly dropping to 8% in Q4 2024. While not experiencing significant losses, vivo has maintained a relatively modest position in the global market.
Other brands
Other brands like Honor, Motorola, and Realme maintained a strong performance, holding between 32% and 34% of the market share across all quarters. This highlights the significant presence of smaller brands and emerging players, which collectively hold a substantial portion of the global smartphone market.