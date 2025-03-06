One in four smartphones sold globally in Q4 2024 was an Apple

Brand Performance in Q4 2024

Samsung

Samsung consistently held a strong position in the market, maintaining a 20% share in Q2 and Q3 of 2023. However, it saw a sharp decline to 16% in Q4 2023, likely due to Apple’s dominance during the holiday season. The brand rebounded to 20% in Q1 2024, but slightly dipped to 19% in Q2 and Q3 2024 before falling again to 16% in Q4 2024. This trend suggests Samsung faces seasonal competition, particularly from Apple’s iPhone launches, impacting its Q4 performance.

Apple

Apple’s market share fluctuated, but followed a predictable pattern, peaking at 23% in Q4 2023 and Q4 2024 due to new iPhone launches. During the rest of the year, its share hovered between 16% and 17%. The data indicates a strong performance in Q4 as the company benefits from high demand during the holiday shopping season, which is followed by a market correction in subsequent quarters.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi remained relatively stable, fluctuating between 12% and 15%. It reached its highest share of 15% in Q2 2024, likely driven by strong demand in price-sensitive markets. Although it showed slight variations across quarters, it consistently held the third position globally.

OPPO

OPPO experienced a decline, dropping from 10% in Q2 2023 to 7% in Q4 2023. While it rebounded slightly to 9% in Q2 and Q3 2024, it again fell to 7% in Q4 2024. This suggests OPPO is struggling to maintain its market presence against stronger competitors.