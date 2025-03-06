YouTube unveils budget-friendly 'Premium Lite' subscription in US

YouTube, the Google-owned video streaming platform, has introduced Premium Lite, a new subscription plan offering users a budget-friendly option to watch ad-free content. Priced at $7.99 per month (approximately Rs 695), the new plan is currently only available for users in the United States. It will be available in other regions in the coming weeks.
Ad-free viewing with limitations
Premium Lite offers ad-free streaming of most YouTube videos, making it a more affordable alternative to the standard YouTube premium plan, which costs $13.99 per month (roughly Rs 1,200) in the US. However, the lower price means there are certain trade-offs.
Unlike the standard premium plan, Premium Lite does not cover YouTube Music, meaning users may still encounter ads while streaming music videos and tracks on the platform. Additionally, features like background play and offline downloads for music are not available with this plan.
Despite offering an ad-free experience for most videos, YouTube has clarified ads may still be visible in certain areas, including music content, YouTube Shorts, and while browsing or searching for videos on the platform. This means while users can enjoy uninterrupted video playback, they may still come across advertisements in specific sections of the platform.
Expansion plans and market strategy
The introduction of Premium Lite comes as YouTube continues to explore ways to offer flexible and affordable content consumption options. Initially launched as a pilot program in the US, the company has confirmed plans to expand this subscription tier to Australia, Germany, and Thailand in the coming weeks. The move to introduce a more affordable ad-free tier is part of YouTube’s broader strategy to attract more subscribers, particularly in markets where users may not be willing to pay for the full-fledged premium experience
YouTube’s 20th anniversary milestone
YouTube, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, recently announced it has reached 125 million subscribers. With the introduction of Premium Lite, YouTube aims to provide more choices for users looking for an affordable, ad-free video experience while maintaining its position as world’s leading video-streaming platform.