YouTube unveils budget-friendly 'Premium Lite' subscription in US

YouTube, the Google-owned video streaming platform, has introduced Premium Lite, a new subscription plan offering users a budget-friendly option to watch ad-free content. Priced at $7.99 per month (approximately Rs 695), the new plan is currently only available for users in the United States. It will be available in other regions in the coming weeks.

Ad-free viewing with limitations

Premium Lite offers ad-free streaming of most YouTube videos, making it a more affordable alternative to the standard YouTube premium plan, which costs $13.99 per month (roughly Rs 1,200) in the US. However, the lower price means there are certain trade-offs.

Unlike the standard premium plan, Premium Lite does not cover YouTube Music, meaning users may still encounter ads while streaming music videos and tracks on the platform. Additionally, features like background play and offline downloads for music are not available with this plan.