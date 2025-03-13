AI can help you prepare for Zoom meetings

The next time you have a Zoom meeting with someone whom you have already interacted with in the past, Zoom’s AI Companion can help you prepare for the meeting by looking at your emails and documents and summarise it for you. After the meeting, it can provide you with all the details.

Zoom recently launched its AI Companion 2.0, the next generation of the company’s AI assistant. Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom, told this paper that Zoom is not just about meetings. The other products include Zoom Phone, Zoom Chat, Zoom Whiteboard, and Zoom Docs.

“The AI platform is basically the foundation for all of these. So, it can go across all of them,” he said, adding the next big thing will be AI Studio.

“We give our customers the ability to integrate with more systems. Because if you look at AI, the more data and more connections it has, the more intelligent and more accurate it becomes,” he said.

Talking about Zoom Phone, which was launched in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle last year and in Chennai recently, he said there are a lot of modern capabilities on the phone servers.