AI can help you prepare for Zoom meetings

The next time you have a Zoom meeting with someone whom you have already interacted with in the past, Zoom’s AI Companion can help you prepare for the meeting by looking at your emails and documents and summarise it for you. After the meeting, it can provide you with all the details.
Zoom recently launched its AI Companion 2.0, the next generation of the company’s AI assistant. Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom, told this paper that Zoom is not just about meetings. The other products include Zoom Phone, Zoom Chat, Zoom Whiteboard, and Zoom Docs.
“The AI platform is basically the foundation for all of these. So, it can go across all of them,” he said, adding the next big thing will be AI Studio.
“We give our customers the ability to integrate with more systems. Because if you look at AI, the more data and more connections it has, the more intelligent and more accurate it becomes,” he said.
Talking about Zoom Phone, which was launched in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle last year and in Chennai recently, he said there are a lot of modern capabilities on the phone servers.
“Everything we have done for our meetings, all those capabilities will be available for the Zoom Phone service as well,” he said.
Suppose two persons are on a call, one can simply hit a button on the Zoom Phone saying ‘summarize’ and it will summarize everything and one can extract tasks from voicemail, too. Talking about Zoom Clips, he said the clip is a product where you can record a video and then publish it. For instance, one can write a script and then Clips basically create the video of you talking about the script. It reduces a lot of work that you need to perform.
Sankarlingam, who has been through the internet revolution, said people did not realize the internet until Netscape launched its browser. Similarly, AI has also been there for a very long time and Zoom already had many AI capabilities, he said, pointing out that with ChatGPT, people now realised what AI can do.
According to him, models are now getting better and so the quality and ability of tasks that could be performed by AI. “There are tonnes of industries where you can actually use this,” he said. Zoom’s AI-first collaboration platform with AI Companion has already proven transformative for organisations in the Indian market, including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lenskart, Essar Group, Motherson, and Razorpay.