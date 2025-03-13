Evolution of delivery services: From walking to using drones and robots

Skye Air Mobility, a leading drone operator in India, has launched the country’s first ever all-women drone delivery team. This initiative showcases the capabilities of women drone pilots and Skye Walkers, who successfully executed seamless, end-to-end deliveries of essential goods—including medicines, groceries, and even iPhones.

While the primary goal was to promote women’s participation in drone operations, the initiative also highlights the rapid evolution of the logistics and delivery industry over the past decade. Advancements in technology, improved internet connectivity, and the rise of e-commerce giants have reshaped last-mile delivery, making it faster, more efficient, and highly accessible.

Today, everything from flowers and food to medical supplies and money are delivered with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The post-pandemic boom has further accelerated this transformation, with last-mile delivery witnessing an exponential surge in demand.

The evolution of delivery

Before modern technology, delivery services relied heavily on human and animal power. Goods and messages were transported manually, making walking the most basic form of delivery, especially for short distances in densely populated areas.

Cycles and early vehicles

The invention of the bicycle revolutionised urban deliveries, increasing both speed and efficiency. Cyclists became a common sight, delivering letters, small packages, and goods. This was followed by horse-drawn carriages and carts, which allowed heavier loads to be transported across longer distances. As technology advanced, early motorised vehicles gradually replaced animal-powered transport, making deliveries faster and more scalable. However, these systems still had limitations—they were labour-intensive, geographically restricted, and dependent on human effort.