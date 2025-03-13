Evolution of delivery services: From walking to using drones and robots

Skye Air Mobility, a leading drone operator in India, has launched the country’s first ever all-women drone delivery team. This initiative showcases the capabilities of women drone pilots and Skye Walkers, who successfully executed seamless, end-to-end deliveries of essential goods—including medicines, groceries, and even iPhones.
While the primary goal was to promote women’s participation in drone operations, the initiative also highlights the rapid evolution of the logistics and delivery industry over the past decade. Advancements in technology, improved internet connectivity, and the rise of e-commerce giants have reshaped last-mile delivery, making it faster, more efficient, and highly accessible.
Today, everything from flowers and food to medical supplies and money are delivered with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The post-pandemic boom has further accelerated this transformation, with last-mile delivery witnessing an exponential surge in demand.
The evolution of delivery
Before modern technology, delivery services relied heavily on human and animal power. Goods and messages were transported manually, making walking the most basic form of delivery, especially for short distances in densely populated areas.
Cycles and early vehicles
The invention of the bicycle revolutionised urban deliveries, increasing both speed and efficiency. Cyclists became a common sight, delivering letters, small packages, and goods. This was followed by horse-drawn carriages and carts, which allowed heavier loads to be transported across longer distances. As technology advanced, early motorised vehicles gradually replaced animal-powered transport, making deliveries faster and more scalable. However, these systems still had limitations—they were labour-intensive, geographically restricted, and dependent on human effort.
E-bikes and scooters
After bicycles, e-bikes and scooters have become a common sight for urban deliveries. These vehicles offer speed, agility, and efficiency in congested areas. Their compact size allows couriers to navigate narrow streets, bypass traffic, and reduce delivery times significantly.
With rising fuel costs and a push for sustainability, businesses are increasingly adopting electric two-wheelers. Industries such as food delivery, e-commerce, and courier services are leveraging e-bikes and scooters to meet growing consumer demand for fast and reliable deliveries.
Drones for remote and urgent deliveries
With the advancement of technology, drones have emerged as a game-changer in delivery services. These aerial vehicles have transformed the way goods are delivered, especially in remote areas and urgent situations. Since they fly over traffic and obstacles, they are significantly faster than traditional delivery methods.
Many e-commerce and logistics companies are integrating drones to speed up deliveries. Drones can travel long distances in minutes, making them ideal for time-sensitive deliveries. With smart navigation systems, they find the best routes and avoid obstacles.
As drone batteries and payload capacity improve, they are expected to become a mainstream delivery solution, offering faster, cost-effective, and efficient transport options.
Autonomous robots for local deliveries
In many cities around the world, autonomous robots are gaining popularity for local deliveries, providing a fast and contactless way to deliver items like groceries, food, and small packages.
For example, in Moscow, autonomous robots have become a common sight, moving along sidewalks and pedestrian paths to make short-distance deliveries more convenient. These robots are powered by AI, cameras, and sensors, enabling them to detect obstacles, follow traffic rules, and reach customers safely. Since they do not require a human driver, they help companies reduce costs and operate 24/7 without breaks. Many restaurants and delivery companies in Moscow have already adopted these robots to deliver food efficiently.
As AI and robotics technology continue to advance, autonomous delivery robots are expected to become a standard feature in urban logistics, ensuring faster, safer, and more eco-friendly deliveries.
Looking ahead
The delivery sector will continue to evolve with advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainable transportation. Expect to see wider adoption of drone deliveries, autonomous vehicles, and other innovative technologies in the near future.