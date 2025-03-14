Global Adaptation Goal: The risks and realities of transformational adaptation

The 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), adopted the Baku Adaptation Road to facilitate the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA). Climate negotiations have historically centered on mitigation and finance, often sidelining adaptation. A critical agenda item of COP29 was to facilitate adaptation through forwarding GGA. However, the anticipated progress on the GGA was slow and sluggish. A major issue of contestation was the debate around contrasting approaches to adaptation: incremental versus transformational. The parties remained deadlocked over this issue, among others, for much of the conference.

Transformational adaptation (TA) is an approach to adaptation that calls for a larger systemic change to cope with the impacts of climate change. It advocates for a change in the status quo of the social, economic, political, and environmental systems/structures along with values and worldviews, undertaking radical reforms to cope with climate impacts. The literature typically contrasts this with incremental adaptation (IA) where technological and managerial alterations are undertaken step by step to cope with climate impacts considering the respective capabilities of the countries.