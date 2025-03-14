Second home for majestic blackbucks in Odisha showcases impact of collective action

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha steps up its blackbuck conservation efforts, the Jagannath Prasad area in Ganjam district has emerged as the second-largest habitat for the majestic creature, strengthening the state's initiatives and showcasing the impact of community involvement in wildlife management.
Part of Ghumsur North Division, Jagannath Prasad is now home to over 400 blackbucks, the second biggest after Bhetnoi. However, what excites forest officials even more is the consistent increase in their population over the years.
Officials of the division said the blackbuck population in Jagannath Prasad saw an initial count of 168 in 2015, which rose to 301 in 2020. The number further increased to 350 in 2023 and an impressive 404 in 2025.
"The steady growth highlights the success of conservation measures and community engagement in protecting the wildlife species and their habitat in the region," said Ghumsur North Divisional Forest
Jagannath Prasad are actively contributing to the protection of the species.
Remarkable community-driven efforts have been observed around Tanarada-Nuagaon and other nearby villages of the region, where villagers have voluntarily left portions of their cultivated land fallow, he said. "Previously a horticulture hub with extensive vegetable, maize, and paddy cultivation, this area has now become a suitable habitat for blackbucks. By allowing wild grass and fodder plants to grow, the local villagers are helping create a natural environment conducive to blackbuck survival and the presence of other wildlife species," Mohanty said.
Lokanath Acharya, president of the Baniapalli Van Suraksha Samiti in Jagannath Prasad block, who actively engages with locals and works with them for wildlife conservation, said more than 100 acre has already been given by the villagers to the forest department in the area for blackbuck conservation.
Over 100 farmers from Saranuapalii, Sadara, Rajanpalli, Adheigaon, Banatumba, Kapilapalli, Burapalli, Gunduribadi and Pantikhari, who have more cultivable land, have voluntarily donated a portion.
“Blackbucks moved to the area after cyclone Phailin in 2013. Around 34 blackbucks were spotted in the division subsequently in 2014. However, the locals supported their conservation as they considered presence of the wild animal, known locally as ‘Krushnasara Mruga’ auspicious and also realised that their presence in cultivated land increased production,” Acharya said.
Assistant Conservator of Forest Rashmi Ranjan Swain said more villagers in and around the Jagannath Prasad Range have now agreed to partner with the forest department to convert their fallow lands into thriving green meadows. "The goal is to transform Jagannath Prasad range into an ideal conservation site for the Schedule I species," he said.
As part of the conservation measure, the Ghumsur North Division has now formed four blackbuck protection squads and set up a blackbuck protection camp at Saranuapalli.
It has also created 20 saucer holes and seven water bodies to check water scarcity during summer. "The saucer shaped water holes are refilled with water regularly. To meet the requirement of minerals, salt licks have also been provided for the animals," Swain said.
Additionally, the division is making efforts to develop the region as an ecotourism destination, attracting visitors from across Odisha and beyond to provide alternative livelihood opportunities to the local population so as to compensate for any economic losses incurred due to conservation measures.
Meanwhile, the emergence of Jagannath Prasad as the second-largest habitat for blackbucks has eased concerns about the concentration of the species in a single region. Till now, Bhetnoi region of Ganjam was holding the largest blackbuck population of 7,743 in 2023—nearly twice the number recorded eight years ago. This concentration made them susceptible to multiple threats, including poaching, disease outbreak and habitat degradation.