Second home for majestic blackbucks in Odisha showcases impact of collective action

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha steps up its blackbuck conservation efforts, the Jagannath Prasad area in Ganjam district has emerged as the second-largest habitat for the majestic creature, strengthening the state's initiatives and showcasing the impact of community involvement in wildlife management.

Part of Ghumsur North Division, Jagannath Prasad is now home to over 400 blackbucks, the second biggest after Bhetnoi. However, what excites forest officials even more is the consistent increase in their population over the years.

Officials of the division said the blackbuck population in Jagannath Prasad saw an initial count of 168 in 2015, which rose to 301 in 2020. The number further increased to 350 in 2023 and an impressive 404 in 2025.

"The steady growth highlights the success of conservation measures and community engagement in protecting the wildlife species and their habitat in the region," said Ghumsur North Divisional Forest