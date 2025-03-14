What is the controversy over Green Credit Rules all about

NEW DELHI: On March 4, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change regarding alleged inadequacies in the Green Credit Rules (GCR) of 2023. The notice came after NGOs People for Aravallis and Rainbow Warriors filed an intervention petition challenging the constitutional validity of amendments made to the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980 in 2023. The petition seeks to make the rules more objective and scientifically sound, while enhancing accountability and transparency of entities involved in plantation activities.

The petitioners criticised the rules as "unscientific", pointing out that they permit the planting of 1,100 trees per hectare and rely on vague criteria that do not consider the survival rate of saplings. They argued that the current GCR undermines the concept of green credit and may adversely affect the rights of tribal and forest dwellers. These shortcomings could adversely affect India’s forest conservation efforts and compromise the rights of indigenous people. In response to the petition, the ministry sought additional time to provide a detailed reply.

What is GCR?

Under the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986, the GCR 2023 was notified in February 2024. The rules list a set of activities for individuals as well as government and private institutions to get green credits, such as tree plantation, water management, sustainable agriculture, waste management, air pollution reduction, mangrove conservation, eco mark label development, and sustainable infrastructure. The rules were designed to incentivise environmentally positive actions through a market-based mechanism. They allow for the generation of green credits and trade in the market to fulfil certain environmental compliance and report them under corporate social responsibility. Tree plantation on degraded land aims to increase the country's green cover and is seen by the ministry as suitable for the grant of green credits.