Red Sanders exports down, but fascination lingers

The runaway success of the Pushpa movie series has renewed public interest in ‘Rakta Chandana’ or Red Sanders. It is not just the rising illegal trade that has caught the attention of conservationists and government officials, but also the diminishing legal sales, conducted by the state forest departments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

The wood is in demand because of its unique features like the rich different shades of red and its acoustical property. It is endemic to the Eastern Ghats, particularly in the district of Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh, but has been cultivated in forest and agriculture lands in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Botanists and foresters have observed that this species seems to thrive and produce better quality of wood in sites and environment that can be described as harsh (high temperatures, poor rocky soil and scanty rainfall) than under better conditions. Due to the increasing illegal trade and in wake of the persistent demand from southern states, particularly Andhra Pradesh, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change is now debating on bringing in strict regulations on its sale, cultivation and harvesting.

As per data from forest departments from Andhra Pradesh, if 12-15 metric tonnes a month is marked for sale, around 30% of it is illegally traded. The state annually sells around 300-400 MT of Red Sanders.