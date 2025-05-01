Gartner: Less than 10% of firms have adopted safe enterprise browser

With threat actors frequently targeting employees with phishing attacks to steal credentials and bypass endpoint detection and response controls, there is a need for an additional layer of visibility and control within the web browser. Gartner estimates that by 2028, at least 25% of organisations will augment existing secure remote access and endpoint security tools by deploying at least one secure enterprise browser (SEB) technology to address specific gaps.

“Web browsers are the primary access method for most modern corporate applications and provide an endpoint-agnostic enterprise security control point,” said Max Taggett, senior principal analyst at Gartner. “Security leaders can use a SEB to reduce risk and improve the digital experience,” he added.

According to Gartner, only 10% of organisations have adopted SEBs so far. Firms that rely on SaaS applications, with minimal branch locations or cyber physical systems to secure, need a simpler method of managing security technology than traditional security stacks. SEBs fulfill that need. Also, SEBs enable segmented access from unmanaged or lightly managed end-user devices and bring-your-own PC, where deploying endpoint agents are inappropriate due to privacy or maintenance reasons.“SEBs embed enterprise security controls into the native web browsing experience using a customised browser or extension for existing browsers, instead of adding bolt-on controls at endpoint or network layer,” said Evgeny Mirolyubov, senior director analyst at Gartner.