Smartphone market shifts toward ultra-premium segment, grows 15% in Q1 2025

India’s smartphone market is increasingly moving towards the ultra-premium segment, registering a 15% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2025.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the average selling price of smartphones has registered a compound annual growth rate of 11% since the onset of the Covid pandemic. This trend reflects Indian consumers’ willingness to spend more on premium devices priced above `45,000, with leading brands like Apple and Samsung seeing a surge in demand.

The report attributes this shift to improved affordability and the expansion of financing options, which have made high-end smartphones more accessible to a broader consumer base. The increasing demand for premium devices signals a broader change in consumer behaviour, with more Indian buyers seeking advanced features, cutting-edge technologies, and better overall value.

As a result, Apple recorded a 29% year-on-year growth in Q1 2025, achieving its highest-ever first-quarter shipment volume in India. The brand also led the market in terms of value, reinforcing its dominance in the ultra-premium segment. Samsung secured the second spot, supported by multiple launches across various price segments. The Galaxy S25 Ultra series stood out as a key contributor, driving the S series’ highest-ever share within Samsung’s premium portfolio.

“In Q1 2025, India’s smartphone market shifted its focus towards preparing for more sustainable and structured growth. Key brands, dealing with high inventory levels, prioritised clearing excess stock to stabilise operations and set a stronger foundation for the remainder of the year.

Despite this inventory adjustment, consumer demand for ultra-premium products remained strong,” said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint.