Uttarakhand’s hill agriculture faces climate crunch

Yet, amid the downturn, pulses and spices are emerging as beacons of hope. Pulses like pigeon pea, horse gram, and chickpea have shown resilience, with area under cultivation rising by 1.21%, 0.35%, and a remarkable 18.51% respectively, and yields increasing by 4.5%, 3.12%, and 2.78%. Chickpea cultivation surged from 120 hectares in 2012 to 656 hectares in 2021, signaling a shift toward drought-tolerant crops. This aligns with the state’s rich agro-biodiversity, where GI-tagged varieties like pahari toor daal and bhatt (black soybean) are gaining traction.

The Central government’s 2025 “Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses” could further boost this trend by incentivising procurement. “Pulses are a lifeline now. They thrive with less water and give us better returns, especially with government support for varieties like pigeon pea,” notes Ramesh Chandra, a farmer from Almora.

Spice cultivation has also soared, with a 50% increase in area and 10.5% rise in yield between 2016 and 2022. Turmeric and chilli lead the charge, with area growth of 112% and 35%, and yield jumps of 122.5% and 21%, respectively. Turmeric hit a dramatic high in 2022, yielding 28,161 metric tonnes from 3,145 hectares, driven by market demand and resistance to animal attacks. “Turmeric and chilli are saving us. They fetch good prices and wild animals leave them alone, unlike our cereal crops,” says Jogendra Bisht, President of Lok Chetna Manch.

Climate change is the undeniable driver behind these shifts. The state’s average temperature has risen by 0.02°C annually since 1970, with high-altitude districts like Uttarkashi and Chamoli warming faster. Rainfall has declined by 11.2 mm per decade, and extreme weather events—94 days in 2023 alone—destroyed 44,882 hectares of farmland. Soil erosion at 40 tons/ha/year and dwindling stream flows have intensified water scarcity, pushing farmers toward outmigration and reducing cultivated land. “The land is drying up, and without winter rain, crops like wheat and paddy are failing. We are turning to multi-cropping with pulses and spices to survive,” adds Suman Devi, a farmer from Pauri Garhwal.

Resilience lies in reviving traditional practices like the Barahnaja multicropping system, which once grew 12 diverse crops to ensure food security. While fragmented landholdings have faded this practice, modern adaptations—intercropping pulses with millets—offer a sustainable path. Krishi Vigyan Kendras are introducing drought-tolerant pigeon pea varieties, and rainwater harvesting and mulching are gaining ground. “These new techniques, combined with market access, could turn things around,” says Kumar. With agriculture’s GSDP share dropping from 11.5% in 2011-12 to 8.8% in 2021-22, these innovations, backed by policy support, could revitalise Uttarakhand’s hill farming. The question remains whether diversification and resilience can outpace the climate challenge.