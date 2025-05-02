Uttarakhand’s hill agriculture faces climate crunch

Uttarakhand’s hill agriculture, the lifeline of nearly 80% of its rural population, is grappling with a climate-induced crisis. A comprehensive report by Climate Trends, New Delhi-based think tank, released recently, reveals a stark 15.2% decline in agricultural yields and a 27.2% reduction in cultivated area across the state’s hilly districts between 2012 and 2021. With 92% of its landscape dominated by rugged mountains and over 55% of farmland reliant on rainfed systems, the state’s farming communities are feeling the heat—literally—as rising temperatures and erratic rainfall disrupt traditional practices.
Cereals, which cover 86% of the cultivated area and contribute 91% of total crop production, have borne the brunt of this shift. Wheat, paddy, finger millet, and barnyard millet saw the steepest declines, with area reductions of 4.63%, 2.83%, 3.65%, and 4.03% respectively, and yield drops of 2.85%, 1.33%, 3.09%, and 2.2% over the decade. The second half of this period (2017-2021) witnessed an accelerated decline, with all cereals hitting their lowest cultivated areas in 2021. However, maize and amaranth bucked the trend, recording yield increases of 5.9% and 5.6%, thriving in the warmer, semi-arid conditions now prevalent in the hills.
Potatoes, a key vegetable crop, have faced a dramatic collapse, with yields plummeting 70.82% from 367,309 metric tonnes in 2020-21 to 107,150 metric tonnes in 2023-24, and cultivated area shrinking 36.4% from 26,867.46 hectares to 17,083.04 hectares in just two years. Districts like Almora, Rudraprayag, and Pauri Garhwal recorded the steepest declines, exacerbated by rising temperatures—averaging a 1.5°C increase since 1970—and reduced winter precipitation, critical for tuber development. “The erratic rainfall and lack of snowfall have hit potato farming hard. Farmers are struggling with dry soils and rising heat, and organic methods alone can’t keep up,” says Anil Kumar of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Udham Singh Nagar, emphasising the crop’s vulnerability.
Yet, amid the downturn, pulses and spices are emerging as beacons of hope. Pulses like pigeon pea, horse gram, and chickpea have shown resilience, with area under cultivation rising by 1.21%, 0.35%, and a remarkable 18.51% respectively, and yields increasing by 4.5%, 3.12%, and 2.78%. Chickpea cultivation surged from 120 hectares in 2012 to 656 hectares in 2021, signaling a shift toward drought-tolerant crops. This aligns with the state’s rich agro-biodiversity, where GI-tagged varieties like pahari toor daal and bhatt (black soybean) are gaining traction.
The Central government’s 2025 “Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses” could further boost this trend by incentivising procurement. “Pulses are a lifeline now. They thrive with less water and give us better returns, especially with government support for varieties like pigeon pea,” notes Ramesh Chandra, a farmer from Almora.
Spice cultivation has also soared, with a 50% increase in area and 10.5% rise in yield between 2016 and 2022. Turmeric and chilli lead the charge, with area growth of 112% and 35%, and yield jumps of 122.5% and 21%, respectively. Turmeric hit a dramatic high in 2022, yielding 28,161 metric tonnes from 3,145 hectares, driven by market demand and resistance to animal attacks. “Turmeric and chilli are saving us. They fetch good prices and wild animals leave them alone, unlike our cereal crops,” says Jogendra Bisht, President of Lok Chetna Manch.
Climate change is the undeniable driver behind these shifts. The state’s average temperature has risen by 0.02°C annually since 1970, with high-altitude districts like Uttarkashi and Chamoli warming faster. Rainfall has declined by 11.2 mm per decade, and extreme weather events—94 days in 2023 alone—destroyed 44,882 hectares of farmland. Soil erosion at 40 tons/ha/year and dwindling stream flows have intensified water scarcity, pushing farmers toward outmigration and reducing cultivated land. “The land is drying up, and without winter rain, crops like wheat and paddy are failing. We are turning to multi-cropping with pulses and spices to survive,” adds Suman Devi, a farmer from Pauri Garhwal.
Resilience lies in reviving traditional practices like the Barahnaja multicropping system, which once grew 12 diverse crops to ensure food security. While fragmented landholdings have faded this practice, modern adaptations—intercropping pulses with millets—offer a sustainable path. Krishi Vigyan Kendras are introducing drought-tolerant pigeon pea varieties, and rainwater harvesting and mulching are gaining ground. “These new techniques, combined with market access, could turn things around,” says Kumar. With agriculture’s GSDP share dropping from 11.5% in 2011-12 to 8.8% in 2021-22, these innovations, backed by policy support, could revitalise Uttarakhand’s hill farming. The question remains whether diversification and resilience can outpace the climate challenge.