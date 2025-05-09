Methane emissions remain high, 120 million tonnes released in 2024

The IEA’s data, drawn from satellite observations, measurement campaigns and scientific studies, indicates that global energy-related methane emissions are approximately 80% higher than those reported to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The gap is the smallest in Europe, where measurement-based reporting is more prevalent. In 2024, oil operations emitted about 45 Mt, natural gas 35 Mt, and coal 40 Mt, with abandoned wells and mines adding 8 Mt—a new metric in this year’s tracker. These abandoned facilities alone would rank as the world’s fourth-largest fossil fuel methane emitter.

Satellites are revolutionising methane monitoring, with over 25 now in orbit, including MethaneSAT and Tanager-1, launched in 2024. These tools detected a record high in large methane leaks from oil and gas facilities last year, despite reduced coverage. GHGSat’s 16,400 observations in 2024 identified nearly 11,700 leaks, 9,600 from oil and gas. “Satellites are game-changers, exposing persistent leaks and guiding regulatory action,” said Jane Ellis, a senior IEA analyst.

The economic case for methane abatement is compelling. About 30% of 2024’s fossil fuel methane emissions could have been avoided at no net cost, as captured gas often offsets abatement costs. Leak detection and repair (LDAR) programmes and equipment upgrades, like swapping wet compressor seals for dry ones, can yield returns exceeding 25% within a year. In India, where oil and gas upstream methane intensities are double the global average, such measures could be transformative. “The financial logic is clear, yet awareness and investment barriers persist,” analysts say.

Methane abatement could also strengthen energy security. The IEA estimates that capturing methane could have added 100 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to global markets in 2024—matching Norway’s total gas exports. Additionally, 150 bcm of gas is flared annually, much of it unnecessarily. “This is gas that could power industries or heat homes,” Birol said. In India, where energy demand is rising, capturing flared gas could support economic growth while reducing emissions.

India, a major methane emitter in South and Southeast Asia, contributed significantly to the region’s 10 Mt of fossil fuel methane emissions in 2024, with half from coal mines. The country plans to double coal output by 2030, potentially exacerbating emissions. Unlike most regional peers, India has not joined the Global Methane Pledge, though its national oil company, ONGC, participates in the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC). “India’s coal reliance poses a challenge, but its oil and gas sector has abatement potential,” Indian experts say. Surface mines, dominant in India, limit coal abatement options, but LDAR and gas utilisation could cut oil and gas emissions significantly.

Sabina Assan, methane analyst at global energy think tank Ember, said “Coal, one of the biggest methane culprits, is still being ignored. There are cost-effective technologies available today, so this is a low-hanging fruit of tackling methane. We can’t let coal mines off the hook any longer.”

Globally, methane pledges, including the Global Methane Pledge (GMP) and OGDC, cover 80% of oil and gas production, but only 5% meets near-zero emissions standards. The GMP, with 159 countries, aims for a 30% methane cut by 2030—equivalent to eliminating the transport sector’s CO2 emissions. Yet, only half of these pledges have detailed policies.

Regionally, performance varies. China, the largest emitter at 25 Mt, focuses on coal mine methane recovery. North America emitted 23 Mt, with Canada targeting a 75% reduction by 2030. In the Middle East and North Africa, flaring drives 25% of 20 Mt emitted. The IEA’s Methane Abatement Model highlights pathways to cut oil and gas emissions by 75% and coal by 50% by 2030. "The tools exist, the data is improving, and the economics make sense,” Birol urged.