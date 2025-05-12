PCOS not a taboo: Don’t delay or hesitate to seek treatment

Does consuming caffeine help in managing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), one of the most common causes of female infertility? It may, as the latest study published in the Nature Journal suggests that caffeine can effectively improve the symptoms of PCOS – which is seeing a sharp rise in India.

The researchers who conducted tests on animals confirmed the efficacy of caffeine in treating obese PCOS rats.

According to Dr Manjula Anagani, clinical director, Women and Child Institute, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the study is not without value. “Caffeine in moderation could improve PCOS management by improving insulin sensitivity and supporting metabolism, therefore benefiting obese patients,” said the Padma Shri awardee.

Dr Deepti Sharma, HOD of obstetrics and gynaecology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, also described the findings as promising. “Caffeine enhances lipid metabolism and reduces inflammation, which may benefit insulin-resistant PCOS patients.”

The Nature study said that the risk of PCOS increases with increasing body mass index (BMI), and weight loss is considered an important treatment to improve symptoms in PCOS patients. The study cited studies that higher coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of polycystic ovary syndrome and may help reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome and type-2 diabetes.

Both the experts, however, said balanced consumption and more human trials are needed to confirm the safety, optimal intake, and long-term efficacy of caffeine intake in managing PCOS, which is a common hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age and usually starts during adolescence.

“Unregulated caffeine intake can have side effects like anxiety or insomnia, so clinical guidance is essential,” stressed Dr Taruna Dua, senior consultant and unit head, obstetrics and gynaecology, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, New Delhi.