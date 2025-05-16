Rising temperatures put bananas under high risk

India's banana production faces increasing risks due to rising temperatures and the resurgence of climate-related pests, which could significantly affect a large number of people who rely on them for nutrition.

A study by a UK-based organisation, Christian Aid, found that India, the world's largest producer of bananas, may experience a decline in production by 2050 due to temperature increases caused by climate change. Bananas thrive in temperatures ranging from 15 to 35 degrees Celsius and require ample water to grow effectively.

Bananas are the fourth most important food crop globally, following wheat, rice and maize. In India, bananas occupy approximately 20% of the total cropped area, with Tamil Nadu leading in acreage while Maharashtra tops the production and export lists.

India’s contribution to global banana exports is comparatively less. It stood at 12th position, showing that production is meant for domestic consumption, which complements nutritional intake.

The study, "Going Bananas: How Climate Change Threatens the World’s Favourite Fruit," warns that 60% of the best banana-growing areas are at risk from rising temperatures driven by climate change. It assesses climate change’s near-term and long-term impacts.

The study underlines that climate impacts on bananas will be felt in the near term through extreme weather events such as erratic conditions like stormy rain, extreme floods, and drought conditions, while steadily increasing temperatures and alterations to the monsoon season will affect production in the long term.