COP30 to open in Belém amid finance rift & leadership vacuum

India’s point view

India’s view is more nuanced. New Delhi has welcomed the roadmap’s recognition that finance must be predictable and equitable, but it remains deeply concerned that the document fails to clarify how much of the promised money will be concessional or grant-based. “Without that clarity,” said one Indian official, “the risk is that the same loan-heavy structures will return, further burdening developing economies already facing rising debt.” This is why India and other developing countries are expected to press for clear guardrails: the $300 billion must be treated as a floor, not a ceiling, and future climate finance must focus on reducing the cost of capital across the developing world. The UNEP Adaptation Gap Report 2025 estimates that developing nations will need at least $310–365 billion every year by 2035 to adapt to climate impacts — yet current adaptation finance barely reaches one-tenth of that.

The United States' absence from the two-day Leaders’ Summit that began on November 6, following its renewed withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, has also deepened the leadership vacuum. “The failure to limit global heating to 1.5°C is a moral failure and deadly negligence,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared in his opening address. He condemned the “corporate greed and political inertia” that continue to fuel the climate crisis, noting that since the Paris Agreement, governments of the Global North have provided just $280 billion in grant-based finance, even as oil and gas companies in those same economies earned $1.3 trillion in profits. Reports from Oil Change International suggest that through progressive taxation and global financial reforms, wealthy nations could mobilise up to $11 trillion annually — enough to fund a just and rapid fossil fuel phaseout worldwide.

For India, the numbers reinforce its long-held argument that finance is not charity but justice. It has pushed for reforms in global financial institutions, debt restructuring for climate-vulnerable economies, and greater voice for developing countries in climate funds and MDBs. “The Global North must pay its fair share,” said an Indian delegate. “What we need is not promises of private capital but predictable, affordable public finance.”

While finance remains the centrepiece of negotiations, COP30 has also begun with a strong focus on forests and nature-based solutions. The launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Facility — a new mechanism to pay forest nations $4 per hectare annually for protecting forests — marks a significant shift toward treating nature as a financial asset. Brazil, Indonesia and Norway have already pledged billions to the initiative. For India, which has 22 pc of its land under forest cover, this fund represents both an opportunity and a call for inclusivity. Indian officials are expected to argue that forest-rich nations in Asia and Africa must receive equitable access to such financing, not just those in the Amazon or Congo basins.

COP of Truth

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in his stirring opening address, declared that “COP30 will be the COP of truth.” Speaking at the leaders' summit, he said, “It is time to take the warnings of science seriously. It is time to face reality and decide whether we have the courage and determination needed to transform it.” Lula’s speech — linking climate justice, inequality, and disinformation — set the moral tone for the talks.

Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and Special Envoy for COP30 representing South Asia, echoed that call for action over rhetoric. “The time for promises is now over. COP30 must mark the shift from a bank of commitments to a bank of actions, where delivery, not declarations, defines progress,” he said. “For India, climate action is both a necessity and opportunity — but the world must reward implementation through inclusive, equitable multilateralism.” The stakes in Belém could not be higher. The UNEP report warns that even a 0.1°C difference in temperature rise could mean millions of lives and livelihoods saved or lost. Climate-linked disasters cost the world more than $400 billion in 2024, and for many developing nations, the window for resilience funding is closing fast.

As the talks begin, COP30 stands as a test not just of climate ambition, but of global solidarity. In a fractured world, India and its allies are positioning themselves to fill the moral and political vacuum left by the West — by reframing climate leadership around fairness, delivery and collective action. Whether Belém becomes a turning point or another missed opportunity will depend on whether those principles finally find their way into the world’s balance sheets.