Making sense of Trump's nuclear sabre rattling

On October 29, hours before his high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump issued a loaded statement claiming that Russia, China, North Korea and even Pakistan were secretly conducting nuclear tests but the US was not, in view of its moratorium commitments. To level the playing field and to protect the US’ lead in the nuclear arms race, he said he was directing the Pentagon to resume nuclear tests after a gap of 33 years.

The statement, issued through the Truth Social platform, caused considerable alarm worldwide but Islamabad, Moscow and Beijing took no time to reject Trump’s claims as baseless. Russia even threatened to respond proportionately if the US were to abandon the 1992 moratorium on nuclear testing.

Why did Trump, who was till recently clamouring for a Nobel Peace Prize citing his supposed efforts to stop wars, suddenly drop the N-word? According to Trump, the US already has more nuclear weapons than any other country. Russia is second and China is a distant third but is fast catching up. He said, without proof, that China would bridge the gap in five years. “We're the only country that doesn't test… and I don't wanna be the only country that doesn't test,” Trump said in a subsequent interview to US television channel CBS News, in which he repeated the claims.

Context and intent

Trump’s message went out just before his scheduled in-person meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Pacific Rim summit in Busan, South Korea. The Truth Social post also came weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to continue to observe the nuclear arms limits of the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) -- the last remaining nuclear arms deal between the US and Russia. In 2021, it was extended for five years till February 4, 2026. Putin said he was ready to extend it for one more year, subject to US reciprocation. Trump reportedly quipped that it “sounds like a good plan” but apart from that, there was no move to hash out a successor agreement.

Given the US president’s propensity for creating spectacular optics and upping the ante as a negotiation tactic, there were questions about Trump’s real intention behind threatening a return to nuclear testing. According to some analysts, the nuclear sabre-rattling was aimed at Putin, who recently announced Russia’s successful testing of the nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed cruise missile Burevestnik, capable of strikes within 14,000-km range. Besides, Russia recently tested the nuclear-powered Poseidon torpedo, referred to as an ‘underwater drone’ that can carry nuclear weapons.

Trump’s latest social media post – just like any of his past ones -- had several loopholes. Trump said he had asked the Department of War (Department of Defense) to resume nuclear testing. However, it is the Department of Energy that conducts nuclear tests, not the Pentagon. Also, underground nuclear testing can’t be started by a presidential ask. The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), a federal agency under the Department of Energy that conducts nuclear tests, will take a few months to be test-ready. According to its key planning document called the Stockpile Stewardship and Management Plan, the federal agency is supposed to be ready to perform an underground nuclear test within 36 months, “assuming current barriers to achieving this timeline in relevant laws and regulations will be overcome”.

It is possible Trump may have meant non-critical nuclear tests that are done to see if the warheads work properly. Such tests include limited explosions but they stop short of triggering a nuclear chain reaction. Energy Secretary Chris Wright sought to address concerns of a fresh arms race saying the planned activities were “system tests” and not nuclear explosions.

Is anyone testing?

The Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty has been signed by 187 states, including the US. Before the 1992 moratorium came into force, the US is estimated to have conducted 1,054 tests, Russia 715, and China 47 nuclear tests, both above-ground and underground. No country has tested nuclear weapons since the late 1990s, except North Korea.

However, Trump's claim that Russia and China are testing despite the moratorium is not entirely without basis. According to a Department of State compliance report, satellite imagery indicated “increased activity” at China’s dormant Lop Nor test site between 2020 and 2024.

Satellite imagery also showed an expansion of Russia’s nuclear testing site, Novaya Zemlya, over the years. These could point to clandestine testing, though there is no confirmation. Another US defence intelligence report said Russia conducted nuclear tests “in a manner consistent with the zero-yield standard” of the US.