Trump's nuclear test order stirs tensions; Russia hints live warhead tests if US does it first

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump landed back in Washington on Thursday after a surprise directive to begin nuclear weapons testing that raised the specter of renewed superpower tensions.

The announcement on social media was issued just before Trump -- who boasts frequently about being a peace president -- went into a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Trump's announcement left much unanswered -- chiefly about whether he meant testing weapons systems or actually conducting test explosions, something the United States has not done since 1992.

The directive appeared to alarm Iran, whose foreign minister called it "regressive and irresponsible" and a threat to international security.

"A nuclear-armed bully is resuming testing of atomic weapons. The same bully has been demonizing Iran's peaceful nuclear program," Abbas Araghchi posted on social media.

Japanese atomic bomb survivors group Nihon Hidankyo sent a letter of protest to the US embassy in Japan on Friday.

The directive "directly contradicts the efforts by nations around the world striving for a peaceful world without nuclear weapons and is utterly unacceptable," the Nobel Peace Prize-winning group said in the letter obtained by AFP.