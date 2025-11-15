Anatomy of a white collar terror module

Why would a bunch of highly educated and radicalised individuals, plotting what they thought were perfect terror strikes without leaving a trace, commit the silly mistake of getting posters pasted in J&K carrying the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad’s proclamations, which finally blew their cover away? It was possibly a cocky radicalised medical practitioner who wanted to negate a claim by Union home minister Amit Shah on June 30 that no local had joined any terror outfit in the past six months, adding all terrorists liquidated around that time in the Union Territory were of foreign origin. Security forces learnt that Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, 32, a junior doctor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, persuaded his handler Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, 31, to get the Jaish posters pasted on October 18-19.

The posters appeared at Bunpora in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Scribbled in broken Urdu, they were signed by Commander Hanzala Bhai, dated October 17. They warned the locals against sheltering or helping security forces or the J&K administration. One poster said, “We are watching that you are still engaged in ‘crimes’. Desist, else we will take action according to Sharia.” Another poster stated: “Some people are supporting security forces. This is the last warning…. We know who the informers are. They won’t be spared.”

Such posters were a regular feature from the 1990s till the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in J&K and enhanced security in the Valley. Srinagar’s Senior Superintendent of Police Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy found the latest posters odd, got an FIR registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act, and ordered a probe. It unraveled one of the country’s biggest terror modules comprising doctors, engineers and other professionals. Three youth who pasted the posters -- Arif Nisar Dar (alias Sahil), Yasir-ul-Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar – all residents of Nowgam, claimed they were acting on instructions from a local cleric, Maulvi Irfan.

The handler

The contact list on Maulvi Irfan’s mobile phone had quite a few doctors, which made the police suspicious. They then learnt he was employed for five-six years as a paramedic at the Government Medical College in Srinagar before becoming a maulvi, hence his association with doctors. Upon interrogation, the police found he was a “highly radicalised overground operative” having links with Jaish handlers in Pakistan and Afghanistan. His operations were not limited to Kashmir but spanned across India. He had radicalised many youth of the region with his anti-India propaganda, including a bunch of highly educated professionals. Maulvi Irfan was in direct touch with Umar bin Khattab in Pakistan, a Jaish operative, through encrypted mobile applications, intelligence officers said.

Maulvi Irfan’s interrogation led the local police to Zameer Ahmad Ahanger (alias Mutlasha), 29. He was arrested on October 25 from Wakoora village at Ganderbal in Kashmir. Ahanger had provided logistical support to the terrorists on Maulvi Irfan’s directions. Interrogation of both Maulvi Irfan and Ahanger revealed the network of radicalised doctors.

Car bomb

Cut to November 10 at 6.52 pm. A Hyundai i20 car exploded at a busy traffic intersection outside gate number 1 of the Chandni Chowk metro station opposite the historic Delhi’s Red Fort. It was the first fidayeen attack outside J&K in a long time, an audacious message to the Indian security grid not to take the internal peace and tranquility for granted. Control rooms at the Multi-Agency Centre, a national intelligence-sharing hub that operates under the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and police establishments of J&K, Delhi and Haryana, were racing against time for almost a month to avert such an attack. As many as 13 people lost their lives in the explosion. Behind the wheel of the i20 was Dr Umar Ul Nabi, another radicalised medical practitioner working at Al Falah. DNA sampling revealed he perished in the explosion.

The terror network

A few days before the car bomb, a J&K police team visited Haryana’s Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. From Faridabad’s Al Falah on October 30-31 night, they arrested Dr Ganaie (Shakeel), who hails from Koil village in Pulwama. He was an assistant professor in the Department of Physiology at Al Falah. Maulvi Irfan and Dr Ganaie had first met in 2021 at Soura Hospital in Srinagar when they had gone to visit an ailing religious scholar from Tral. That interaction led to the radicalisation of Dr Ganaie and his subsequent involvement in terror activities.

His interrogation led to the arrest of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather who hails from Wanpora in Kulgam, in Kashmir, on November 6. Son of a retired revenue official, Dr Rather did his MBBS at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar and was previously posted as senior resident doctor at GMC Anantnag. He had worked with Dr Umar Un Nabi, the Delhi bomber. A private hospital in Saharanpur had hired Dr Rather as a specialist. After his interrogation and searches, the police managed to recover an AK-56 rifle with ammunition from an old locker at the medical college in Anantnag where he had previously worked.