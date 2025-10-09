India Mobile Congress 2025: Companies unveil latest technology, products

India Mobile Congress 2025 (IMC 2025), held from October 8 to 11 in New Delhi, is one of the biggest tech events in the country. It brings together global tech giants to showcase the latest in 5G and 6G networks, artificial intelligence, green tech, cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum computing, and smart mobility. The event is expected to host over 1.5 lakh visitors from more than 150 countries, with around 7,000 global delegates taking part in various sessions. Indian telecom majors including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea are among the key participants unveiling new innovations.

Jio introduces Jio Bharat Phones at ₹799

At the event, Jio launched a new feature called ‘Safety-First’ on its JioBharat phones, starting at just ₹799. Designed for Indian families, this feature allows users to track the location of children or elderly parents, block unwanted calls, and check phone health. The phone also offers up to seven days of battery life, making it a reliable and affordable option for households. JioBharat is designed with every Indian household in mind—helping children stay connected without social media, offering peace of mind to families of elderly users, and giving women a reliable safety companion. At the event, Jio shared real-life examples where these features made a real difference in people’s lives.

Jio launches AI classroom

Jio also introduced the AI Classroom–Foundation Course, a free online programme that teaches beginners the basics of artificial intelligence. Created in partnership with Jio Institute and powered by JioPC, the course runs for four weeks and includes practical exercises, creative tools, and a final project. It is accessible on desktops, laptops, and Jio Set-Top Boxes, aiming to make AI education inclusive and future-ready.

What Vi showcased at IMC 2025

At India Mobile Congress 2025, Vi presented a range of 5G and AI-driven technologies under the theme ‘Advantage India with Human-novations’. The company focused on how advanced tech like AI, robotics, mixed reality, and satellite communication can work with human creativity to support India’s development.

Vi’s display included a tool to support Skill India—an AI-based learning platform that helps people gain job-ready skills quickly and at scale. Another highlight was Vocal for Local, an AI platform for artisans, helping them modernize traditional crafts for today’s market.

Another attraction was Vi Roborocks, a robotics challenge where students built and raced robots on a mini obstacle course. This reflects Vi’s push to bring tech education into government schools.