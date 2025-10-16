A quick look at three new products launched by Apple

Pad Pro with M5 — A creative and AI powerhouse

Apple has launched a new iPad Pro powered by its latest M5 chip, bringing significant improvements in AI, graphics, speed, and battery efficiency. The M5 chip makes the new iPad Pro up to 5.6 times faster than older models, particularly for AI-driven tasks such as image generation, video editing, and multitasking. It features a high-performance GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and faster memory and storage.

This iPad is also the first to support Wi-Fi 7, and includes Apple-designed chips for faster wireless and mobile data. It features a stunning Ultra Retina XDR display, is thinner than ever, and comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, available in silver and space black.

The new iPadOS 26 introduces powerful multitasking features, a refreshed design, and AI-powered tools such as Live Translation and smarter Shortcuts. Users can further enhance productivity with accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.

Prices in India start at ₹99,990 for the 11-inch model and ₹1,29,900 for the 13-inch model. Pre-orders are now open, with availability starting October 22.