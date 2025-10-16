India’s mobile phone exports cross $1.8 billion in September

India’s mobile phone exports continue to grow strongly, showing the country’s increasing strength in global supply chains. According to estimates from the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), smartphone exports reached around $1.8 billion in September 2025, which is over 95% higher than in September 2024.
Usually, August and September are slower months for exports due to changes in production and seasonal trends. But despite that, September 2025 exports remained strong, showing the growing strength of India’s mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem.
India’s export
Between April and September 2025, India exported mobile phones worth $13.5 billion, compared to $8.5 billion in the same period in 2024—a growth of over 60%. This shows that the industry is becoming larger, more efficient, and more reliable—three key factors needed to stay competitive in the global market. The United States, UAE, Austria, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom are the top buyers of Indian-made mobile phones. The US alone accounted for nearly 70% of exports between April and September 2025, up from 37% in the same period last year. Exports to the US jumped from $ 3.1 billion to $9.4 billion, a nearly 200% increase.
This sharp rise shows that India is becoming a trusted manufacturing base for global smartphone brands, especially those selling in advanced markets. “The steady growth in exports shows the strong base of India’s mobile phone industry. Global supply chains are now firmly connected to India. The increase in exports to advanced countries shows that India is trusted for quality, scale, and reliability,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of ICEA. ICEA expects mobile phone exports to reach $35 billion in FY 2025–26, up from $24.1 billion in FY 2024–25. This will further strengthen India’s position as a leading global exporter of smartphones.
“India’s mobile phone industry is performing very well. The next stage of growth will depend on how well we can maintain this scale and competitiveness. We also need to grow our local components and sub-assembly ecosystem to support long-term export growth,” added Pankaj Mohindroo. India’s ongoing success in mobile phone exports is a key part of the country’s goal to build a $500 billion electronics industry, which is expected to boost jobs, encourage technology development, and create strong Indian companies that can compete globally.