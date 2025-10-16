Samsung retains top spot with 19% market share; Apple sees strong growth in Q3 2025

Apple’s global smartphone shipments increased 9% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, reaching an 18% market share—the fastest growth among the top five brands, according to Counterpoint Research. However, South Korean tech giant Samsung retained the top position with a 19% shipment share and a 6% YoY growth during the same period. The iPhone maker witnessed strong growth in Japan, China, Western Europe, and parts of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Its newly launched iPhone 17 series has been well received in the market, witnessing record-breaking pre-bookings across regions.

Xiaomi maintained its third-place position with a 14% shipment share and a 2% YoY growth. The brand continued to gain market share in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, particularly within the budget and mid-tier segments. This growth was driven by carrier partnerships, promotional campaigns, and the strengthening of both offline and online retail channels.

Oppo and Vivo held the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in the global smartphone market during the quarter. Oppo’s modest growth was supported by strong sales in the Southeast Asia and MEA markets, driven by its range of affordable 5G models. Its sub-brand OnePlus also re-emerged as a key player in China and India. Meanwhile, Vivo gained solid traction in India and Southeast Asia and continued expanding its presence across the MEA region.

Outside the top five, Google posted a strong 18% YoY growth in shipments. Its Pixel 9 series has performed well in the market, with AI integration and geographic expansion contributing to its upward momentum.

“Samsung continues to lead the market with 19% shipment share in Q3 2025 and a 6% YoY growth. The growth was mainly driven by Samsung’s Galaxy A series line-up. The recently launched Galaxy Z Fold7 delivered a strong performance in the market on early-adopter demand, aggressive promotions by carriers and continued consumer interest in the foldable form factor,” said Research Analyst Kamal Singh.