Samsung retains top spot with 19% market share; Apple sees strong growth in Q3 2025

Apple’s global smartphone shipments increased 9% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, reaching an 18% market share—the fastest growth among the top five brands, according to Counterpoint Research. However, South Korean tech giant Samsung retained the top position with a 19% shipment share and a 6% YoY growth during the same period. The iPhone maker witnessed strong growth in Japan, China, Western Europe, and parts of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Its newly launched iPhone 17 series has been well received in the market, witnessing record-breaking pre-bookings across regions.
Xiaomi maintained its third-place position with a 14% shipment share and a 2% YoY growth. The brand continued to gain market share in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, particularly within the budget and mid-tier segments. This growth was driven by carrier partnerships, promotional campaigns, and the strengthening of both offline and online retail channels.
Oppo and Vivo held the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in the global smartphone market during the quarter. Oppo’s modest growth was supported by strong sales in the Southeast Asia and MEA markets, driven by its range of affordable 5G models. Its sub-brand OnePlus also re-emerged as a key player in China and India. Meanwhile, Vivo gained solid traction in India and Southeast Asia and continued expanding its presence across the MEA region.
Outside the top five, Google posted a strong 18% YoY growth in shipments. Its Pixel 9 series has performed well in the market, with AI integration and geographic expansion contributing to its upward momentum.
“Samsung continues to lead the market with 19% shipment share in Q3 2025 and a 6% YoY growth. The growth was mainly driven by Samsung’s Galaxy A series line-up. The recently launched Galaxy Z Fold7 delivered a strong performance in the market on early-adopter demand, aggressive promotions by carriers and continued consumer interest in the foldable form factor,” said Research Analyst Kamal Singh.
Global smartphone market overview
Overall, global smartphone shipments saw a 4% YoY increase in Q3 2025. While mature markets such as North America and Europe experienced a decline, strong growth in India, the MEA, Japan, and parts of the APAC region helped drive global volumes. MEA recorded particularly impressive growth of 14% YoY, fuelled by strong performances from Samsung and Xiaomi, while Apple led the premium segment. The growth was supported by broad mid-tier portfolios, back-to-school demand, and a build-up of inventory ahead of the holiday season.
“Premium model demand in developed markets remained strong, while budget 5G devices gained traction in growth regions like India, parts of APAC and MEA. However, softness in China due to inventory clearance, and muted consumer confidence in Latin America kept the growth moderate. Japan maintained its momentum, recording 15% YoY growth driven by sustained demand for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e. Samsung’s premium Galaxy S25 models also gained strong traction in the market,” said Senior Analyst Shilpi Jain.
India’s smartphone market
India’s smartphone shipments grew 9% YoY, driven by early festive season demand, improved consumer sentiment following recent government relief measures, and strong adoption of premium and mid-range devices. This growth was further supported by aggressive discounts and targeted channel promotions.