Inside Jharkhand’s bold solar push in ‘forgotten’ villages

According to official data, Jharkhand has installed solar micro and mini-grids in 548 villages, reaching 29,450 households with a total deployed capacity of over 10 MW. Chatra alone accounts for nearly 39 per cent of this rural electrification footprint, emerging as the state’s nerve centre of decentralised renewable power. These micro-grids with a minimum 10 kWp provide 8 hours of backup to each home along with three LED lights, a charging socket and solar streetlights — a minimal package that has had a disproportionate impact. In Hosir village, a 60 kW microgrid, installed last year, changed something more symbolic than power consumption — it lit up a school.

“I have been teaching here since 2003. For nearly 15 years, I was the only teacher handling all eight classes. There was no light, no fan — just heat, dust and dropouts,” says Jogeshwar Yadav, a middle school teacher. “After solar power came, attendance improved. Even the girls come regularly. We are now approved for smart classroom installation.”

This reporter visited the school and spotted a group of tribal girl students — Rabitha Kumari (Class 8) and Suganthi Kumari (Class 7) — eagerly discussing their aspirations. “I want to get educated and work, but earlier I couldn’t study after dark. Now I do homework at night while my mother cooks under the new bulb,” Rabitha smiles, her face half illuminated by the classroom’s lone LED tube. In the nearby Herum village, Gulab Kumar Bansal, a young graduate and one of the very few educated members of the Ganju community, has now become a local energy guardian. “I maintain 35 micro-grid installations. When something fails, people call me, not the government,” he says, checking the inverter readings. “Electricity has opened new livelihood options. Some families run small flour mills now. Women can stitch at night. But there are challenges too — my own village has two 50 kW grids installed in 2016. Backup has dropped to just two hours due to rising consumption. We need scaling up.”

“Under the JREDA solar micro-grid model, we give each household three LED light points, a mobile charging socket and connect one solar streetlight for every five homes with at least eight hours of backup. But hardware alone doesn’t sustain a project. So, in every village we form an ‘Urja Samiti’—a small energy committee — to collect nominal maintenance fees, report faults and identify one or two young people who we train as barefoot technicians. Once people start owning the system, even the smallest hamlet begins to treat electricity like a public asset, not a government handout,” says Mukesh Prasad, electrical executive engineer, JREDA.

Not just Chatra, other districts like Gumla, Sahibganj, Garhwa, Godda, Latehar and Hazaribagh that are home to a sizeable tribal population are experiencing this silent revolution. Across the river belt in Sahibganj, the impact of power is measured through women’s lungs and shop shutters, not just wattage. In Dulmi village, Marangmai Marandi said, “I cooked under diesel smoke for years. My chest burned every night. With the bulb on, I finish work faster and my children sit with their notebooks. Even my breathing feels different.” Another resident, Bitea Marandi, who runs a small grocery shop, put it bluntly: “Earlier, I closed my shop when the sun went. Now I keep it open till 9 pm. Electricity has made me earn like the men.” Her shop, no bigger than a tea stall, glows like a beacon on the Ganga riverbank settlement that had never seen a lit storefront in the evening before the micro-grid arrived.