Unshackle India’s sandalwood industry; bureaucratic hurdles choking it, says govt report

A central government-appointed committee on the sandalwood industry has revealed that India’s precious sandalwood (Santalum album) is fast disappearing due to the strict control and bureaucratic stranglehold, scaring growers from planting legally.

Highlighting that bureaucratic hurdles are choking the industry, the ‘Report of the Sandalwood Development Committee’ also pointed at outdated state laws, complex transit permits and the old notion that ‘sandalwood belongs to the state’ discouraging private cultivation. Even in states with reforms, the rules remain confusing, the committee’s report felt and urged a unified national policy recognising private ownership, simplifying harvest norms and ensuring fair, transparent markets. India was once the undisputed global leader in production of sandalwood oil but has since lost its advantage to Australia and Pacific nations which modernised cultivation and trade practices. Sandalwood forests in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, once full of these trees, are now nearly bare due to decades of over-cutting, illegal trade and poor forest management.

The committee recommended setting up a National Sandalwood Board to bring together farmers, researchers, industries and forest departments. In addition, community participation and fair profit-sharing are crucial for long-term success, it said.