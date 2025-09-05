Growing sighting, population of Jellyfish now a concern for marine ecosystem

The menace of weeds, pests and pollutants is not just limited to forests and urban landscapes; it has become a concern for aquatic life too. A new addition to the list is the jellyfish with marine experts, aquaculturists and forest department officials of southern India now increasingly reporting their concern.

The rising incidence of tourists, adventure enthusiasts and fishermen getting stung by these marine species is not the only hazard, the growing population and sightings of jellyfish is a direct indication of a disruption in the natural ecosystem.

Most turtles, especially the Olive Ridley and fish species, feed on jellyfish. A rise in the prey species simply shows that there is a decline in predator species, just like it is in the forest ecosystems. Experts point out that earlier the rise in jellyfish population was limited to southern Gujarat but is now being reported from the coasts of Karnataka and Kerala to a large extent. Fishermen in Karnataka have also reported a rising number of jellyfish caught in their nets.

“Many fishermen are complaining of the rising jellyfish population and them getting caught in the nets. Their rise is a direct indication of an imbalance in the ecosystem but the exact reason needs to be studied in length,” said Shahnawaz, marine biology technical consultant with Karnataka Forest department.

Chandrashekhar, range forest officer of Karwar, said Olive Ridley turtles primarily feed on jellyfish and if there is a rise in prey species, it shows there is a decline in turtle population. Many fishermen and locals have reported the sighting of jellyfish in the coasts which calls for serious government attention. Data from other regions is also being obtained to study if there is a pattern.