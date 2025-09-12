Amidst invisible pathogens, the battle for wellness may well begin in the quiet depths of our wells

The deadly outbreak of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) in Kozhikode, Kerala has shattered complacency around freshwater safety. Although India has recorded only 17 cases with seven survivors, the situation demands urgent attention. Global evidence shows that the etiological agent of PAM - Naegleria fowleri — is present in all continents except Antarctica. Since 1965, 381 cases were documented, rising by 1.6 per cent annually. By 2023, Pakistan had reported over 140 cases, while the US, Australia and India also reported significant numbers, signalling its growing global footprint.

What might appear a medical oddity is in fact an ecological alarm. India, the world’s largest groundwater user, abstracts about 250 km³ per year, much of it from shallow aquifers. These volatile systems, when neglected, can become pathogenic breeding grounds. National water surveys and investigative reporting reveal widespread urban well degradation. In Kerala, early findings indicate half the wells across 10 districts as contaminated. The Kozhikode cases, including a three-month-old infant exposed only to well water not only highlight the fragility of shallow aquifers but also underscore how groundwater can turn hazardous under lapse of oversight.

This, however, is not just an Indian risk. Climate change is amplifying global pathogenic activity. Over the past 150 years, global surface temperatures have risen at an unprecedented rate. IPCC notes that 3.5 billion people live in climate-vulnerable contexts, with warming and shifting rainfall expanding pathogen ranges and heightening global health risks. COVID-19 showed how pathogens emerge at the intersection of ecological disruption and human activity. With cases like PAM and recent outbreaks like Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune, India’s next health crises may well be waterborne and not airborne. The risks posed by PAM are deeply connected to how climate change, land-use shifts, and urban design shape ecological health. Landscape modifications through deforestation, urbanisation, and habitat destruction intensify pathogenic risks, contributing to nearly 30 per cent of emerging infections. Planning must shift from disaster recovery to designing pathogenic-resilient landscapes integrating One Health approach. This requires site-specific understanding of pathogenic spread to inform resilience strategies. Ecological interventions can reduce spillover risks more effectively than techno fixes like GMOs, requiring water systems to be re-imagined from mere infrastructure to living, participatory, public-health assets.