Fragile infrastructure, rising risks: Why Africa’s $12.7 billion annual losses matter for Asia

The risks are compounded by climate change. Under current warming trajectories, Africa’s annual infrastructure losses are projected to rise by 27 per cent, from $1.8 billion to $2.4 billion. Floods that once occurred once a century are expected to strike every 10 to 20 years by 2050, and by the end of the century they could occur as often as once every five years. The Global Center on Adaptation estimates that climate change could drain several percentage points of Africa’s GDP each year, and in some countries, the figure could reach double digits.

The sectors most exposed are those that anchor daily life. The power sector faces the highest losses, $844 million annually, or nearly half of all sectoral damages. The next most vulnerable are telecommunications ($418 million) and roads and railways ($282 million). Cyclone Anna in 2022 knocked out nearly a quarter of Malawi’s electricity supply at a single hydropower plant, which took more than a year to restore. Cyclone Idai in 2019 plunged Mozambique’s Beira into darkness for five months. In transport, the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa estimates that $2 billion a year is already spent repairing climate-related road damage, a figure that could balloon to $7.4 billion annually under high-emission scenarios.

The social consequences are acute. Studies cited in the report show that during floods in cities such as Kampala, Bamako, Kigali and Dar es Salaam, a third of residents lost access to healthcare within the critical 60-minute window for survival. Beyond damaged assets, disasters disrupt essential services, erode livelihoods, and deepen poverty.

Africa’s governments are already spending heavily on disaster response. In 2023, 29 countries spent $2.2 billion on weather-related disasters, according to African Risk Capacity. For some, the costs are extreme, for instance, Burundi spent 10 per cent of GDP that year on recovery, while Libya, Rwanda and Mauritius each spent more than half a per cent. Despite this burden, African governments fund 26 per cent of climate adaptation costs from their own budgets and borrow another 54 per cent, far above the global average. The report stresses that global support remains far from adequate. Ramesh Subramaniam, global director for programmes and strategy at CDRI told in an interview to TNIE that the challenge is compounded by the scale of Africa’s unmet infrastructure needs. “Africa requires about $170 billion annually in infrastructure investment but only about half of that is being met. On top of this $90 billion gap, the continent is also losing $13 billion every year to disasters. That means while countries look for fresh investments, they must also factor in resilience costs. Globally, we estimate that resilience requirements could range from 5 to 15 per cent of project costs, depending on geography.”

Subramaniam said Asia is not far behind in facing similar challenges. “In Southeast Asia, the annual infrastructure requirement is around $200 billion, with unmet needs of up to 40–45 per cent. While we don’t yet have a full-scale GIRI analysis for Asia, the risks are strikingly similar. Floods remain the biggest threat, and the absolute losses could be much higher than Africa because the asset base is larger. A regional risk assessment for Asia is being prepared for release ahead of COP30 in Brazil.” Ede Ijjasz-Vásquez, coordinating lead author of the Africa report, said the current estimates are conservative because of gaps in hazard and exposure data and the limitations of climate models. “Models are just representations of reality, and what we see on the ground is usually worse than projected. Preparing for these numbers puts countries on the right path, but the actual risks could be higher. These are underestimations — if anything, reality is more severe,” he told TNIE. He added that upcoming biennial reports will incorporate hazards such as heatwaves, wildfires, and cold waves, which will increase the loss estimates. Sea-level rise, too, is already amplifying flood risks. “Even a five centimetre rise makes floods worse, because rivers and drainage systems have nowhere to release water when the sea is higher. For coastal cities like Chennai, that reality is already clear.”