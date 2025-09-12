Google bring AI mode in Hindi for search users

What makes AI Mode special is that it is multimodal. This means you can search not just by typing but also by speaking or even by uploading an image. For example, you can upload a photo of your balcony and ask a question in Hindi. AI Mode can understand the full meaning of such a query and give suggestions accordingly. You can also continue the conversation by asking follow-up questions.

AI Mode also provides easy-to-read comparisons. For example, if you ask where to go on holiday in October, it will show a simple table comparing destinations with links for more details.

What Google says

Google says that building a global AI search tool is not just about translation but about truly understanding local needs. With Gemini 2.5, it has improved its ability to understand Hindi better and provide locally useful answers. With Hindi support, more people can now use AI Mode to explore the web in their own language. The company says it will continue improving AI Mode and is excited to see how users in India and around the world use this new feature.