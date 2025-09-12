Looking to buy a premium slim smartphone? iPhone 17 Air and other options you could consider

Apple has launched its slimmest iPhone ever, the iPhone 17 Air, in late 2025. With a thickness of just 5.5mm, it has quickly become one of the most talked-about smartphones in the market. But Apple is not alone in the race. The Air comes with a strong titanium frame but is much easier to hold and carry, making it attractive for people who want style and comfort together. Major brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and Motorola are also competing with their own slim designs.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

At 5.8mm thick, this is one of the slimmest premium phones in India. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. Its 50MP triple camera setup delivers versatile photography, while the 4,500mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. Priced at around ₹85,000, it combines a premium glass-metal design with AI-driven features.

OnePlus Open 5G

This foldable phone is surprisingly slim at 5.8mm when closed, matching the Galaxy S25 Edge. It comes with a 7.8-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED inner display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The 48MP triple cameras perform strongly, and the 4,805mAh dual battery supports 67W charging. At ₹1,39,999, it is a high-end option for those seeking a foldable yet slim device.