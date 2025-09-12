Looking to buy a premium slim smartphone? iPhone 17 Air and other options you could consider

Apple has launched its slimmest iPhone ever, the iPhone 17 Air, in late 2025. With a thickness of just 5.5mm, it has quickly become one of the most talked-about smartphones in the market. But Apple is not alone in the race. The Air comes with a strong titanium frame but is much easier to hold and carry, making it attractive for people who want style and comfort together. Major brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and Motorola are also competing with their own slim designs.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
At 5.8mm thick, this is one of the slimmest premium phones in India. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. Its 50MP triple camera setup delivers versatile photography, while the 4,500mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. Priced at around ₹85,000, it combines a premium glass-metal design with AI-driven features.
OnePlus Open 5G
This foldable phone is surprisingly slim at 5.8mm when closed, matching the Galaxy S25 Edge. It comes with a 7.8-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED inner display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The 48MP triple cameras perform strongly, and the 4,805mAh dual battery supports 67W charging. At ₹1,39,999, it is a high-end option for those seeking a foldable yet slim device.
Vivo T4 Pro
Measuring 6.2mm, this mid-range phone packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh and a Dimensity 8300 chip. Its 50MP triple camera even includes a 3x periscope lens, unusual for this segment. The 5,500mAh battery supports 80W charging. Priced at around ₹27,999, it’s slim, affordable, and offers long battery life.
Realme P4 5G
At 6.4mm thick, this budget-friendly phone offers a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh and a Dimensity 7300 processor. The 50MP dual camera handles daily use well, while the 5,200mAh battery supports 67W charging. At ₹22,999, it is among the slimmest in its price range, though it comes with some pre-installed apps.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5G
Also 6.4mm thick, this phone features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Its 50MP triple camera performs especially well for video. The 4,600mAh battery supports 125W wired and 15W wireless charging. Priced at ₹32,999, it delivers a premium feel with a vegan leather option, though stock availability may vary.