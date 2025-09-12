Top smartphones you can buy on discount this festive season

In this festive season, smartphone manufacturers are offering attractive discounts, making it easier for buyers to choose their favourite devices. Customers have a wide range of smartphones to choose from, from premium devices like the iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to budget-friendly options like the Redmi Note 14. Major e-commerce platforms and retail stores are running special sales events with significant price cuts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options. Here are five popular smartphones available at discounted prices this season:
Google Pixel 9
Discounted Price: ₹34,999 (originally ₹79,999)
Sale: Flipkart Big Billion Days, starting September 23
Highlights: The Pixel 9 comes with Google’s Tensor G4 chip, 12GB RAM, and a 50MP camera, making it ideal for photography and smooth performance. Its AI features and stock Android experience remain a big draw for tech enthusiasts.
iPhone 16 Pro
Discounted Price: ₹98,190 (after ₹21,710 off)
Sale: Available at Vijay Sales before the iPhone 17 Pro launch
Highlights: The iPhone 16 Pro sees a big price drop ahead of the new iPhone release. It offers a premium design, powerful performance, and an excellent camera setup, making it a preferred choice for Apple fans.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Discounted Price: Up to 40% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival
Sale: Amazon, starting September 23
Highlights: This flagship device offers high-end specifications including a Dynamic AMOLED display, 50MP camera setup, and fast charging. The discounts make it more affordable for buyers looking for a premium Samsung device.
iPhone 15
Discounted Price: Up to ₹6,000 off with SBI cards
Sale: Amazon Great Indian Festival
Highlights: iPhone 15 buyers can avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. It remains a solid option for those wanting a reliable Apple device at a lower price.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Series
Discounted Price: Up to ₹3,000 off
Sale: Xiaomi’s early festive season pricing
Highlights: A budget-friendly option with a large display, capable cameras, and long battery life. Consistent festive pricing makes it a popular choice for buyers looking for value for money.
What do industry experts say?
Faisal Kawoosa, founder of TechARC, estimates that the festive season will contribute to 67% of smartphone sales in the second half. “We are expecting a 5-7% growth in the smartphone market by value, which is likely to come from selling 14-16% more smartphones this festive season compared to the previous year's festive season,” said Kawoosa.
Sandeep Singh Arora, chief business officer, Xiaomi India, said the festive season is more than just a sales period—it’s a time to strengthen trust and deepen consumer connections.
“This year, we are also bringing an exciting line-up of launches including the Redmi 15, our latest Xiaomi X Pro and FX Pro QLED TVs, and the Redmi Pad 2, each designed to deliver powerful performance and immersive experiences that will delight consumers across categories. Our festive campaign celebrates innovation and togetherness, combining immersive retail experiences with social platforms, influencer engagement, and digital-first formats to maximise reach and engagement,” said Arora.
“The festive season holds deep cultural significance and represents a crucial period for the smartphone industry. At OPPO India, we are fully geared up for this auspicious period and remain committed to delivering strong value to our customers through attractive benefits across geographies and price segments,” said an Oppo spokesperson.
Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, said the brand will focus on Gen Z and young professionals during the festive season. The company is optimistic about demand for its latest product lineup.
“Our focus is on performance-driven Gen Z and young professionals. However, our lineup caters to all segments, from premium flagships for enthusiasts, value-for-money mid-range devices, and budget-friendly options without compromising on performance or longevity. We are optimistic about a healthy demand for our latest Z series & Neo series launches, this upcoming festive season,” said Marya.