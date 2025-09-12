Top smartphones you can buy on discount this festive season

In this festive season, smartphone manufacturers are offering attractive discounts, making it easier for buyers to choose their favourite devices. Customers have a wide range of smartphones to choose from, from premium devices like the iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to budget-friendly options like the Redmi Note 14. Major e-commerce platforms and retail stores are running special sales events with significant price cuts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options. Here are five popular smartphones available at discounted prices this season:

Google Pixel 9

Discounted Price: ₹34,999 (originally ₹79,999)

Sale: Flipkart Big Billion Days, starting September 23

Highlights: The Pixel 9 comes with Google’s Tensor G4 chip, 12GB RAM, and a 50MP camera, making it ideal for photography and smooth performance. Its AI features and stock Android experience remain a big draw for tech enthusiasts.

iPhone 16 Pro

Discounted Price: ₹98,190 (after ₹21,710 off)

Sale: Available at Vijay Sales before the iPhone 17 Pro launch

Highlights: The iPhone 16 Pro sees a big price drop ahead of the new iPhone release. It offers a premium design, powerful performance, and an excellent camera setup, making it a preferred choice for Apple fans.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Discounted Price: Up to 40% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Sale: Amazon, starting September 23

Highlights: This flagship device offers high-end specifications including a Dynamic AMOLED display, 50MP camera setup, and fast charging. The discounts make it more affordable for buyers looking for a premium Samsung device.

iPhone 15

Discounted Price: Up to ₹6,000 off with SBI cards

Sale: Amazon Great Indian Festival

Highlights: iPhone 15 buyers can avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. It remains a solid option for those wanting a reliable Apple device at a lower price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Series

Discounted Price: Up to ₹3,000 off

Sale: Xiaomi’s early festive season pricing

Highlights: A budget-friendly option with a large display, capable cameras, and long battery life. Consistent festive pricing makes it a popular choice for buyers looking for value for money.