Meta launches smart glasses with display and wristband

At the Connect event, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced a brand-new gadget—the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, along with a smart wristband called the Meta Neural Band. These new smart glasses are made to help you stay connected while staying in the moment, without needing to look at your phone all the time.

The glasses have a small screen built into the lens. With a quick glance, you can read messages, see directions, translate languages, preview photos, or get help from Meta AI. The display shows up only when needed and doesn’t block your view. You can see what you need and stay aware of what’s happening around you. The glasses also have a camera, speakers, and a microphone built in — all packed into a stylish, everyday design.

Smart glasses with hand control

The Meta Neural Band is a wristband that reads tiny movements in your hand and fingers. It uses special EMG technology (electromyography) to understand your muscle signals. This means you can scroll, click, or move through screens just by pinching your fingers or slightly moving your hand—no touching the glasses or phone. It even works for people who have limited movement in their hands. The band is light, strong, and comfortable to wear all day. It’s made from the same material used in NASA’s Mars Rover landing gear and lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge.