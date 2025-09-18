Meta launches smart glasses with display and wristband

At the Connect event, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced a brand-new gadget—the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, along with a smart wristband called the Meta Neural Band. These new smart glasses are made to help you stay connected while staying in the moment, without needing to look at your phone all the time.
The glasses have a small screen built into the lens. With a quick glance, you can read messages, see directions, translate languages, preview photos, or get help from Meta AI. The display shows up only when needed and doesn’t block your view. You can see what you need and stay aware of what’s happening around you. The glasses also have a camera, speakers, and a microphone built in — all packed into a stylish, everyday design.
Smart glasses with hand control
The Meta Neural Band is a wristband that reads tiny movements in your hand and fingers. It uses special EMG technology (electromyography) to understand your muscle signals. This means you can scroll, click, or move through screens just by pinching your fingers or slightly moving your hand—no touching the glasses or phone. It even works for people who have limited movement in their hands. The band is light, strong, and comfortable to wear all day. It’s made from the same material used in NASA’s Mars Rover landing gear and lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge.
Price, features, and where to buy
The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses come with many cool features. You can get WhatsApp and Messenger messages, take video calls, and control music —all by using hand gestures. You can also see live captions during conversations, get walking directions, and use AI to search for things by just looking at them.
The glasses and wristband cost $799 USD and will be available in the US starting September 30. You can find them at Best Buy, Ray-Ban stores, Sunglass Hut, and LensCrafters. They will also launch in other countries like Canada, the UK, France, and Italy in early 2026. The glasses come in Black and Sand colors, and the lenses adjust to light, so you can wear them indoors or outside.
The battery lasts up to 6 hours, and the case gives up to 30 hours more.
With these glasses, Meta hopes to change how we use technology—making it more natural, hands-free, and part of everyday life.