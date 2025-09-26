Debrigarh is ready, will it be the next tiger reserve of India?

If everything goes as planned, the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, one of the Odisha’s finest protected areas, could become India’s newest tiger reserve (TR) – and the state’s third. Nestled close to the vast expanse of the Hirakud Dam reservoir on one side in Bargarh district, the proposed TR is in the final stages of necessary appraisals as an expert committee is reviewing its core and buffer zones. In 2023, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) set the process in motion by granting in-principle approval to the Odisha government’s proposal for Debrigarh to be designated as a TR.

Earlier in 2022, the state government had proposed an 804.51 sq km area as a tiger reserve with a core of 353.81 sq km covering the entire Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, while 450.70 sq km was demarcated as the buffer, including 56 villages. Within the core critical zone, two religious tourism sites — Girigobardhan temple and Barabakhra — are located. In July this year, the state government constituted an expert committee for verification and delineation of the core and buffer areas. The core of the sanctuary is free of human settlements. After the expert panel’s review, gram sabhas will be conducted in the 56 buffer villages before the state government issues a formal notification.

The 2004 tiger census had estimated five tigers in the Debrigarh landscape. Evidence of tiger presence was recorded from time to time in the sanctuary during that period, but growing anthropogenic pressure and conflict led to a decline in numbers.

However, photographic evidence of tiger movement was once again found in the sanctuary in 2018. Considering this potential, the Odisha government proposed TR status for Debrigarh in the same year. The NTCA then called for details of the core and buffer demarcations, tourism zones, and rights and settlements within the critical core.

Huge prospect as a tiger reserve

Granting TR status to Debrigarh could strengthen Odisha’s efforts in tiger conservation and supplementation. Of the two notified TRs in the state, only Similipal now has a thriving population of big cats, though it remained a low-intensity habitat for years. Satkosia, the other reserve, saw its tiger population collapse within 10 years of notification. A reintroduction effort in 2018 ended in disaster, after which plans were put on hold.

The Odisha government has recently shown intent to experiment with tiger supplementation. Similipal received two tigresses from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) last year, while plans for reintroduction in both Satkosia and Debrigarh are actively under consideration.

In Satkosia, the government has worked on reconfiguring the core by relocating human settlements. Debrigarh, on the other hand, has emerged as a strong prospect, having adopted scientific management measures that helped the habitat step out of its conflict-riddled past, transforming into a vibrant ecosystem.