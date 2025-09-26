Reviving the Barter System to clean panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

At a buzzing tri-junction where three clean, narrow cemented roads converge in the heart of Vengalayapalem panchayat, a vibrant scene unfolds on a hot and humid day. Women bustle around a champagne-pink mini-truck, surrounded by large, bulging sacks of dry garbage of papers, plastics, glass and metal. At first glance, the truck could be mistaken for a peculiar mobile general store, attracting passersby with its colourful display. It features a weighing machine and showcases household essentials such as potatoes, onions, pulses, shampoo sachets, soaps, dishwashers, scrubbers, coffee, stationery items, and more.
However, upon closer inspection, the reality of this mobile marvel emerges. The truck is ingeniously divided into two sections. One half serving as a makeshift grocery shop, while the other, designated for the collection of dry waste. Here, large sacks eagerly await contributions of recyclable treasures — plastic, paper, glass and metals — bartered in exchange for essential goods that promote sustainability. In this bustling exchange, each item discarded serves a purpose, turning waste into wealth for the community.
Welcome to ‘Swachh Ratham,’ the new age bartering system scheme of the Andhra Pradesh government designed to clean panchayats and promote a circular economy in the state. “My waste is from the last three days, mostly plastics and papers,” said Yalaturi Sarojini, 60, while pointing to her half-filled sack. She hopes to exchange her valuable waste for a bottle of toilet cleaner and a sachet of shampoo. A mother of four, Sarojini diligently collects all dry waste in a corner of her house and waits for the truck carrying everyday essentials.
‘Swachh Ratham,’ meaning ‘Grand Clean Chariot’, involves a mini-truck that collects dry waste in exchange for household necessities. The programme formally was rolled out in July to keep panchayats free of plastic and other dry waste. Around 2.5 tonne of dry waste, valued at ₹3.5 lakh, was collected in first two months in four panchayats - paper and plastic waste comprising 60 per cent of it. Intensity of dry waste collection made the entire landscape of panchayats completely litter-free, an unusual sight in many Indian villages. Initially launched in the six blocks of the state, the novel initiative is now gaining momentum. The scheme has not only reduced economic stress on households but also helped improve household dynamics. Villagers say the new bartering system has brought down incidence of domestic disputes, as women now take on the responsibility of waste collection and purchase of household essentials.
“I feel a bit relieved as I no longer have to worry about buying daily necessities,” said Venkata Rama, Sarojini’s husband, who works as a mechanic at a cotton ginning company in Vijayawada.
The idea of exchanging waste for essentials is slowly resonating with people as they begin to value their dry waste and practice segregation at home. It is also becoming a model for sustainable growth and the state government now plans to expand the programme to another 100 blocks on October 2. The initiative is financed through tied grants to panchayats under the 15th Finance Commission, with the state government providing ₹25,000 as support to each truck driver, who also owns the truck or chariot, for timely waste collection. Karimulla, a mini-truck driver who visits the panchayat twice a week to collect waste, appreciates importance of government support. These trucks were previously used for door-to-door ration delivery under the previous administration. The Chandrababu Naidu government discontinued that scheme and repurposed the trucks for waste collection.
“The current monthly support from the government makes my waste collection business viable,” said Karimulla. He also generates additional income from the difference between what he pays people and the prices he charges for groceries. “I pay ₹15 per kg of plastic waste which I sell to recyclers for ₹21 per kg. We do not pay villagers in cash but provide groceries instead,” he explained.
The state’s plastic waste is sent to Surat for recycling, while iron waste goes to Karnataka and Odisha, and paper waste is processed at an ITC facility in Andhra Pradesh.
Challenges & opportunities ahead
The programme may face challenges once the grant funding stops, unless a new financial model emerges. "The price difference for essentials should be sufficient to sustain their business," said Mylavarapu Krishna Teja, commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development of Andhra Pradesh, who oversees execution of the ambitious programme. He underlined that the government is working on a model to scale it up by enhancing financial viability. In the coming months, several start-ups will join the initiatives.
"We believe that private players bring agility and technology, while governments provide policy support and accountability," Teja stated. To boost the recycling industry in the state, Andhra Pradesh has developed a Circular Economy Policy that encompasses a wide-ranging approach. This includes creating green jobs, promoting projects that convert waste into energy, and encouraging collaboration between the public and private sectors. As part of this effort, the state plans to establish over 50 waste processing centres and incentivise the creation of recycling parks.