Reviving the Barter System to clean panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

At a buzzing tri-junction where three clean, narrow cemented roads converge in the heart of Vengalayapalem panchayat, a vibrant scene unfolds on a hot and humid day. Women bustle around a champagne-pink mini-truck, surrounded by large, bulging sacks of dry garbage of papers, plastics, glass and metal. At first glance, the truck could be mistaken for a peculiar mobile general store, attracting passersby with its colourful display. It features a weighing machine and showcases household essentials such as potatoes, onions, pulses, shampoo sachets, soaps, dishwashers, scrubbers, coffee, stationery items, and more.

However, upon closer inspection, the reality of this mobile marvel emerges. The truck is ingeniously divided into two sections. One half serving as a makeshift grocery shop, while the other, designated for the collection of dry waste. Here, large sacks eagerly await contributions of recyclable treasures — plastic, paper, glass and metals — bartered in exchange for essential goods that promote sustainability. In this bustling exchange, each item discarded serves a purpose, turning waste into wealth for the community.

Welcome to ‘Swachh Ratham,’ the new age bartering system scheme of the Andhra Pradesh government designed to clean panchayats and promote a circular economy in the state. “My waste is from the last three days, mostly plastics and papers,” said Yalaturi Sarojini, 60, while pointing to her half-filled sack. She hopes to exchange her valuable waste for a bottle of toilet cleaner and a sachet of shampoo. A mother of four, Sarojini diligently collects all dry waste in a corner of her house and waits for the truck carrying everyday essentials.

‘Swachh Ratham,’ meaning ‘Grand Clean Chariot’, involves a mini-truck that collects dry waste in exchange for household necessities. The programme formally was rolled out in July to keep panchayats free of plastic and other dry waste. Around 2.5 tonne of dry waste, valued at ₹3.5 lakh, was collected in first two months in four panchayats - paper and plastic waste comprising 60 per cent of it. Intensity of dry waste collection made the entire landscape of panchayats completely litter-free, an unusual sight in many Indian villages. Initially launched in the six blocks of the state, the novel initiative is now gaining momentum. The scheme has not only reduced economic stress on households but also helped improve household dynamics. Villagers say the new bartering system has brought down incidence of domestic disputes, as women now take on the responsibility of waste collection and purchase of household essentials.