Taking the sting out of influencer ecosystem

Influencers and content creators find themselves in the cross-hairs as the government is set to overhaul the information technology rules to ‘regulate’ social media content. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on March 30 invited feedback on draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021). The draft aims to regulate user-generated news content on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and X.

The proposed new rules give powers to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to remove content from platforms like X, Meta and YouTube, similar to how it can direct the removal of news articles from news platforms. In addition, these companies will have to comply with government advisories, directions, guidelines and standard operating procedures.

Earlier, the removal of content from social media platforms was handled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the IT Act. So far, strict provisions mainly applied to publishers of news and current affairs content and publishers of curated online content.

What are the changes?

The amendment mainly explains what intermediaries or platforms such as YouTube, X and Instagram must do, what kind of content can be regulated, and how government directions must be followed. The amended Rule 3 states that platforms must preserve and retain user data not only under the IT rules but also under any other applicable law. This means if any law enforcement agency asks a platform to retain user data for investigation, the platform must comply even if the IT rules do not specifically mention it.

Rule 3 of the Code of Ethics says that content must not be prohibited by law, avoid explicit nudity/sexual violence, and must abide by standards similar to the Press Council of India and Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.