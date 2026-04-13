ADHD: Behaviour in kids often misunderstood

In a bustling classroom, a teacher asks her students to copy down a math problem. Most children bend over their notebooks, pencils scratching. But one boy fidgets, tapping his pencil against the desk, his eyes drifting to the window. He blurts out an answer before the teacher finishes the question, then forgets where he placed his homework. To many, he looks inattentive — perhaps even defiant. What is often missed is that this behaviour may not be a matter of discipline at all. It may be ADHD.
This distinction is critical for Dr Monika Chhajed, consultant paediatric Neurologist at Motherhood Chaitanya Hospital in Chandigarh. “They’re not being naughty or lazy or disobedient,” she says. “It is just that their brain is processing information slightly differently, which makes it harder for them to sit still, and they remain hyperactive.”
That difference, she adds, becomes clearer when ADHD begins to interfere with everyday life. Children struggle to stay focused even when they want to, find it difficult to follow instructions, and often fall behind in school despite having the ability to perform well.
Early recognition can change the trajectory entirely. With behavioural therapy, structured routines, occupational support and, when required, medication, children begin to adapt. “We see a marked improvement not just in academics but also in peer relationships and confidence,” Dr Chhajed says. Children once labelled “troublemakers” often begin to thrive when their needs are understood.
What looks like behaviour has roots deep in the brain. Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta, consultant psychiatrist at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, points to growing scientific evidence that explains ADHD as a neurobiological condition. Brain imaging studies show differences in pathways linked to attention, impulse control and self-regulation.
These patterns are not the result of poor parenting or a lack of effort. They reflect how the brain processes stimuli. Environmental factors, such as irregular sleep, stress or rigid classroom structures, can further amplify these challenges.
At the same time, Dr Gupta cautions against viewing ADHD only through the lens of difficulty. Many children with ADHD display remarkable creativity, energy and the ability to hyper-focus on areas of interest. Some may struggle with routine homework but spend hours immersed in building models, coding or music. If science explains the “why,” daily life reveals the “how.” Instead of focusing only on limitations, there is growing recognition of the strengths associated with ADHD — creativity, problem-solving ability and high energy.
Imagine again the restless boy in the classroom. With understanding teachers and informed parents, his behaviour begins to make sense. With the right strategies, he learns to manage tasks, channel his energy and build confidence. The interruptions reduce. The forgotten homework becomes less frequent. The label of “problem child” begins to fade. In its place emerges something else — potential.
ADHD does not need to be “fixed.” It needs to be understood. When that shift happens, the change is not just in the child, but in the system around him.