ADHD: Behaviour in kids often misunderstood

In a bustling classroom, a teacher asks her students to copy down a math problem. Most children bend over their notebooks, pencils scratching. But one boy fidgets, tapping his pencil against the desk, his eyes drifting to the window. He blurts out an answer before the teacher finishes the question, then forgets where he placed his homework. To many, he looks inattentive — perhaps even defiant. What is often missed is that this behaviour may not be a matter of discipline at all. It may be ADHD.

This distinction is critical for Dr Monika Chhajed, consultant paediatric Neurologist at Motherhood Chaitanya Hospital in Chandigarh. “They’re not being naughty or lazy or disobedient,” she says. “It is just that their brain is processing information slightly differently, which makes it harder for them to sit still, and they remain hyperactive.”

That difference, she adds, becomes clearer when ADHD begins to interfere with everyday life. Children struggle to stay focused even when they want to, find it difficult to follow instructions, and often fall behind in school despite having the ability to perform well.

Early recognition can change the trajectory entirely. With behavioural therapy, structured routines, occupational support and, when required, medication, children begin to adapt. “We see a marked improvement not just in academics but also in peer relationships and confidence,” Dr Chhajed says. Children once labelled “troublemakers” often begin to thrive when their needs are understood.