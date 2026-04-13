ADHD in adults is often mistaken for stress

Condition that lingers

Ananya’s experience reflects a reality that often goes unnoticed. ADHD has long been associated with hyperactive children — typically boys who struggle to sit still in classrooms. That narrow image has obscured a more complex truth – for many, the condition does not end with childhood.

“ADHD isn’t outgrown; it evolves. Only 10–20% of children completely outgrow it, while 50–80% continue to experience symptoms as adults. Hyperactivity often diminishes, but inattention and executive dysfunction persist. Factors like severity, comorbidities, and environment influence this trajectory. Effective coping strategies can mask symptoms, but the underlying condition often remains,” said Dr CJ John, senior psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi.

In adults, ADHD rarely looks like restlessness. It is quieter, often invisible — less about fidgeting and more about a persistent struggle to regulate attention, organise tasks, and follow through consistently. Many appear composed on the outside while navigating constant mental noise within.

For Ananya, the shift became clear only in hindsight. As a student, she had relied on urgency. The night before an exam was enough to trigger intense focus, allowing her to perform well despite last-minute preparation. Structure was imposed externally—by school schedules, deadlines, and parental oversight.

The workplace demanded something different: sustained attention, long-term planning, and steady execution. The strategies that once worked began to falter. ADHD, she realised, was not an inability to focus. It was an inability to regulate focus. She could spend hours immersed in stimulating work, yet struggle to complete routine tasks that required consistency rather than urgency. The contrast was confusing — not just to others, but to herself.

Over time, the gap between effort and outcome began to take a toll. “It is not the symptoms alone, but how they are perceived that causes harm,” said Dr Gopal Bhatia, consultant in psychiatry at Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad.

Repeated struggles are often misread as carelessness or lack of discipline. These interpretations, when reinforced over years, can become internalised. Many adults with undiagnosed ADHD grow up believing they are lazy, unreliable, or simply “not trying hard enough.” The emotional weight of these labels can be as debilitating as the condition itself.

This disconnect frequently leads to anxiety, depression, and burnout. In many cases, individuals seek help without realising that ADHD may be the underlying driver.