ADHD in adults is often mistaken for stress

At 32, Ananya had what most people would describe as a good life. She worked as a product manager at a fast-growing fintech startup in Thiruvananthapuram, lived in a swanky apartment and maintained a wide circle of friends. On paper, her life reflected the markers of millennial success, with a résumé that traced a steady climb through prestigious degrees and rapid promotions. Yet her days rarely unfolded as neatly as her achievements suggested.
Deadlines slipped despite long hours. Meetings blurred as her attention drifted at crucial moments. Her inbox filled with half-written replies she intended to finish but never did. At home, tasks piled up in quiet disarray — laundry left half-folded, groceries forgotten, bills paid just in time or slightly late.
To colleagues, she was a “creative firebrand,” someone who could pull off brilliant solutions under pressure. In private, she cycled through guilt, anxiety, and bursts of intense productivity that rarely lasted long enough to feel like control. She described her mind as “a browser with twenty tabs open, all refreshing at once.”
For years, she believed this was simply who she was — disorganised, easily distracted, perpetually catching up. Stress, she thought, explained the rest. It was only when a colleague casually mentioned adult ADHD that something began to shift. Months later, after a formal evaluation, she received a diagnosis: attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). For the first time, her struggles had a name.
Condition that lingers
Ananya’s experience reflects a reality that often goes unnoticed. ADHD has long been associated with hyperactive children — typically boys who struggle to sit still in classrooms. That narrow image has obscured a more complex truth – for many, the condition does not end with childhood.
“ADHD isn’t outgrown; it evolves. Only 10–20% of children completely outgrow it, while 50–80% continue to experience symptoms as adults. Hyperactivity often diminishes, but inattention and executive dysfunction persist. Factors like severity, comorbidities, and environment influence this trajectory. Effective coping strategies can mask symptoms, but the underlying condition often remains,” said Dr CJ John, senior psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi.
In adults, ADHD rarely looks like restlessness. It is quieter, often invisible — less about fidgeting and more about a persistent struggle to regulate attention, organise tasks, and follow through consistently. Many appear composed on the outside while navigating constant mental noise within.
For Ananya, the shift became clear only in hindsight. As a student, she had relied on urgency. The night before an exam was enough to trigger intense focus, allowing her to perform well despite last-minute preparation. Structure was imposed externally—by school schedules, deadlines, and parental oversight.
The workplace demanded something different: sustained attention, long-term planning, and steady execution. The strategies that once worked began to falter. ADHD, she realised, was not an inability to focus. It was an inability to regulate focus. She could spend hours immersed in stimulating work, yet struggle to complete routine tasks that required consistency rather than urgency. The contrast was confusing — not just to others, but to herself.
Over time, the gap between effort and outcome began to take a toll. “It is not the symptoms alone, but how they are perceived that causes harm,” said Dr Gopal Bhatia, consultant in psychiatry at Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad.
Repeated struggles are often misread as carelessness or lack of discipline. These interpretations, when reinforced over years, can become internalised. Many adults with undiagnosed ADHD grow up believing they are lazy, unreliable, or simply “not trying hard enough.” The emotional weight of these labels can be as debilitating as the condition itself.
This disconnect frequently leads to anxiety, depression, and burnout. In many cases, individuals seek help without realising that ADHD may be the underlying driver.
The moment of recognition
For Ananya, clarity came not through work, but at home. While she managed to meet professional expectations through sheer effort, her personal space told a different story — unfinished projects, scattered belongings, and what she called “doom piles” impossible to organise. The diagnosis brought both relief and grief. Relief, because her struggles were not a personal failure. Grief, for the years spent questioning herself.
Treatment, experts say, is rarely about a single solution. “A thorough clinical assessment is essential, focusing on behavioural patterns and personal history. Treatment often combines therapy, medication, and practical interventions. With the right approach, meaningful improvement is possible,” said Dr Bhatia.
Managing ADHD in adulthood often means rethinking how productivity is defined. Instead of forcing themselves into rigid systems, many benefit from building structures that align with how their minds work — breaking tasks into smaller steps, using external reminders, or working in environments that support focus.
It may also involve open conversations at the workplace about flexibility and realistic expectations. Such adjustments are not about lowering standards, but about enabling consistency.
Strain on relationships
The impact of ADHD extends beyond professional life. Forgetting important dates, losing focus during conversations, or struggling to follow through on commitments can strain relationships. These behaviours are often misinterpreted as indifference. In Ananya’s case, impulsive decisions and periods of withdrawal created tension, reinforcing self-doubt.
Understanding the condition can shift these dynamics. When partners and family members recognise that these patterns are not intentional, it creates space for empathy. Communication improves, and expectations become more realistic.
Ananya still has days when her mind feels like a browser with too many tabs open. The difference now is that she understands why. More importantly, she is learning how to manage it — closing a few tabs, prioritising the rest, and moving forward with intention rather than self-doubt.
For many adults, that shift — from confusion to clarity—can be the beginning of change.