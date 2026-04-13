ADHD is a neurological condition, not indiscipline

ADHD is often mistaken for indiscipline, but it is a neurodevelopmental condition that impacts attention, behaviour, and relationships across life stages, says Dr Mohan Roy, professor of psychiatry at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, in an interview with Unnikrishnan S. Edited exceprts:

How do you differentiate ADHD from normal childhood restlessness or adult stress?

Normal restlessness in children is usually situation-specific — a child may be excited at an event but can settle down with structure or instruction. They can focus when interested, and their behaviour does not significantly impair functioning. ADHD, on the other hand, affects academics, behaviour and relationships. The child struggles to sustain attention even in engaging situations and may show impulsivity, poor time management and emotional dysregulation.

In adults, stress-related attention problems typically begin after a clear trigger like work pressure, fluctuate, and improve when the stress reduces. ADHD is long-standing, often beginning in childhood, and persists across settings.

Can ADHD present differently in women compared to men?

Yes. In men, hyperactivity and externalising behaviours are more common, so the condition is often identified early. In women, ADHD is frequently missed because it presents as inattention — disorganisation, anxiety and low self-esteem — without disruptive behaviour.