Offbeat destinations to experience in Kashmir

If you’ve already seen the mainstays like Gulmarg or Pahalgam and want something more raw and less touristy in Kashmir, then Sinthan Top is absolutely worth visiting! Sitting at 12,500 feet, it is a pass that connects the Anantnag district of Kashmir with the Kishtwar district of Jammu. Road-trippers, please note that the drive from Daksum to Sinthan Top is one of

the most scenic in India, featuring dense pine forests that give way to sharp, hairpin bends and sheer mountain walls. It is often the first place to get snow and the last place to lose it. Even in June, you are likely to find massive snow walls lining the road. If you visit between April and early June, you’ll drive through narrow corridors of snow that can be 10–20 feet high, which is an experience in itself.

Daksum & Achaba are two unmissable stops on the way from Anantnag. Daksum is a lush, quiet forest retreat with the Bringhi River flowing through it, which is perfect for a quiet picnic. Achabal features a historic 17th-century Mughal garden with unique ancient water engineering. Additionally, Kokernag Botanical Garden, located on the route, is home to the largest freshwater spring in Kashmir and is famous for its trout hatchery.