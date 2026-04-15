West Kameng: A heavenly abode

The journey from Sangti to Tawang involves experiences beyond boundaries, both in terms of geography and scale. The journey through Sela Pass is when the green surroundings transform into snowy landscapes. Sela Pass rises to more than 13,000 feet with temperature ranging from 0°C to -10°C making it extremely cold. Snow-covered streets and unfaltering fog will guide you to the surreal Sela Lake, which holds deep spiritual significance for the local Monpa community and is also counted among the sacred ‘101 lakes’ of Tibetan Buddhism. Tawang is the most eminent spot in the whole of West Kameng, which lies at the crossroads of culture and devotion. Located here, the monumental Tawang Monastery is among the largest monasteries in India and its size alone can intimidate an unseasoned visitor. However, once inside, one can hear soft chants reverberating through the monastery and the sights stretch to a great distance towards the towering mountains around. Just off this location, lies the Tawang War Memorial, which offers a different story — a stupa built to commemorate the Indian martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the 1962 Indo-China war.

Our journey then brings us to the Bumla Pass, close to the Indo-China border, revealing another side to this adventure. Interactions with the army personnel based at this point reveal much about this region that no Google search could ever do justice to. On our way back from here, our car follows the sound of flowing water from Jang waterfall and we find ourselves amidst greenery that surrounds it, bringing back the din of movement after days of walking through silent snowy areas.

Before concluding our vacation, we choose to spend a couple of days in the tranquility of the secluded village of Shergaon. Popular for its stunning Himalayan landscapes, this destination offers extensive apple orchards and rich Sherdukpen (indigenous tribe) cultural heritage. Besides its 400-year-old Zengbu Gompa Monastery, the village is also enveloped in vibrant rhododendron blooms and so, we choose to spend the final leg of our trip here. For those who love flowery drinks — might we suggest taking the local special buransh (a traditional red Himalayan beverage made from rhododendron arboreum) as souvenirs from the trip!