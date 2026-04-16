DoT, Sebi join hands to curb telecom-linked investment frauds

In a bid to check stock market and investment scams, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have partnered to stop fraudsters from misusing mobile numbers for such fraudulent schemes.

Under this partnership, both sides will share important information to catch fraud early. DoT will provide Sebi with a system that can identify suspicious mobile numbers based on risk patterns. It will also share a list of mobile numbers that have already been disconnected due to fraud. This will help brokers and investment companies ensure that investor accounts are linked only to genuine and active mobile numbers.

In return, Sebi will share details of accounts involved in cyber fraud, impersonation, or money mule activities. This will allow telecom authorities to quickly block or take action against such mobile numbers, preventing further misuse.