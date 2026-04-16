From Smart Stumps to Hawk-Eye: The technology stack running the IPL

In the Indian Premier League, the loudest moments still come from the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd. But increasingly, some of the most important moments are decided by machines.

From glowing stumps to ball-tracking systems and AI-assisted umpiring tools, the IPL in 2026 is being run on one of the most sophisticated sports technology stacks in the world. What fans see on television in a few seconds is the result of a deeply connected system of cameras, sensors, audio processors and real-time data engines working behind the scenes.



At the centre of it all is Hawk-Eye, the ball-tracking technology that has become the backbone of modern cricket. Multiple high-speed cameras placed around the stadium capture the ball from the moment it leaves the bowler’s hand. Those images are then stitched together into a three-dimensional trajectory model that helps determine LBW decisions, wides and no-balls with accuracy.



This season, that system has moved beyond traditional LBW calls. After its successful use for waist-high no-balls in 2024 and wides in 2025, the technology now plays an even bigger role in line and height assessments, sharply reducing subjectivity in umpiring, resulting in fewer arguments, faster decisions.