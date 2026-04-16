From Smart Stumps to Hawk-Eye: The technology stack running the IPL

In the Indian Premier League, the loudest moments still come from the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd. But increasingly, some of the most important moments are decided by machines.
From glowing stumps to ball-tracking systems and AI-assisted umpiring tools, the IPL in 2026 is being run on one of the most sophisticated sports technology stacks in the world. What fans see on television in a few seconds is the result of a deeply connected system of cameras, sensors, audio processors and real-time data engines working behind the scenes.
At the centre of it all is Hawk-Eye, the ball-tracking technology that has become the backbone of modern cricket. Multiple high-speed cameras placed around the stadium capture the ball from the moment it leaves the bowler’s hand. Those images are then stitched together into a three-dimensional trajectory model that helps determine LBW decisions, wides and no-balls with accuracy.
This season, that system has moved beyond traditional LBW calls. After its successful use for waist-high no-balls in 2024 and wides in 2025, the technology now plays an even bigger role in line and height assessments, sharply reducing subjectivity in umpiring, resulting in fewer arguments, faster decisions.
Alongside Hawk-Eye sits UltraEdge, the audio-visual system that detects the faintest contact between bat and ball. Sensitive microphones and high-frame-rate cameras work together to produce the spike viewers see on screen. In packed stadiums where crowd noise can drown out almost everything, AI-powered filtering tools are now being used to isolate the sound signature of the ball brushing the edge of the bat.
Additionally, Spidercam is giving viewers a dramatic bird’s-eye view. Suspended above the ground on four high-tension Kevlar cables and controlled by motorised winches, the camera glides smoothly across the stadium in three dimensions. This allows broadcasters to capture sweeping shots of the field, close tracking visuals of bowlers during their run-up, and immersive crowd and celebration moments that make the telecast feel cinematic.
Then comes the smart stumps, perhaps the most visible piece of technology in the game.
These are no longer simple wooden posts. Modern IPL stumps contain embedded LED circuits, microprocessors and pressure-sensitive sensors. The moment the bails are disturbed, they flash instantly and send a time-stamped signal to the third umpire and broadcast control room. In close run-out calls, that split-second precision often decides the match.
Beyond officiating, the technology stack now extends into viewer experience. Smart replay systems feed the third umpire with live streams from multiple high-speed cameras, while broadcasters layer real-time pitch maps, wagon wheels, predictive win percentages and field heat maps on screen. AI models are also being used by teams to study bowling patterns, field placements and match-ups over previous seasons.
In the IPL today, every close call, every replay and every edge carries the imprint of a machine working in real time. Cricket still belongs to the players. But increasingly, its truth belongs to the tech.