Why mobile phone prices are going up

Top five in first quarter 2026

Amid the current market challenges, Samsung and Apple were the only two companies in the global top five to register annual growth. Their strong focus on premium devices and better leverage with memory suppliers has positioned them to manage this crisis and gain market share.

Samsung

Samsung reclaimed the top position in Q1 2026, primarily due to strong demand for the new Galaxy S26 Ultra. This led to a 3.6% YoY increase in shipments compared to the previous year, despite the later launch. The Ultra’s performance was supported by its consistent pricing compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the earlier release of the mid-range A-Series helped fill volume gaps from the S26’s later arrival and drive growth.

Apple

Apple secured second place, driven by the strong performance of the iPhone 17 series, which saw significant growth in China of over 30%. This led to a 3.3% year-over-year increase in global sales for Q1. Although demand remains strong, supply disruptions and reduced channel support in some key markets have limited growth.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi came in third for the quarter, maintaining its position despite the steepest decline among the top five players, as it strategically reduced shipments of older models to avoid large-scale price hikes.

Oppo

OPPO placed fourth as it integrated with Realme, with stronger performance in China than international markets helping offset a larger global decline.

Vivo

Vivo achieved the fifth spot, closing its gap with OPPO on the global stage, driven by positive performance in China—its largest market—and maintaining a leadership position in India.

Outside the Top 5, companies like Honor, Lenovo (Motorola) and Huawei also saw positive growth, with Honor recording the highest growth among the Top 10 at 24% YoY, as it shifted focus to overseas expansion.