YouTube now lets you ‘turn off’ shorts by setting a zero-minute limit

Short cut

According to YouTube, when the viewing limit is reached, the Shorts feed stops showing videos and displays a message saying that the daily limit has been hit. If the limit is set to zero minutes, Shorts are effectively removed from the main browsing experience. This may also reduce or completely remove Shorts from the Home feed, making it less likely for users to come across them while scrolling. However, there is a catch. Shorts are not fully disabled across YouTube. Users can still access them through the Subscriptions tab or by opening individual Shorts directly through links or shared videos. This means the feature limits exposure rather than removing the format entirely. Overall, the update builds on YouTube’s broader effort to give users more control over their viewing habits, especially as short-form content continues to play a central role on the platform.

How to enable

The big question is how to enable this setting. To do this on YouTube, open the app and go to the Settings menu from your profile icon. There, inside Settings, tap on the “Time management” option, which includes tools to control your viewing habits. Look for the Shorts viewing limit feature and switch it on. Once enabled, you can choose how long you want to watch Shorts each day. To effectively turn off Shorts, set the daily limit to zero minutes. After this, the Shorts feed will stop appearing in your main browsing experience, helping you avoid short-form videos on the platform.