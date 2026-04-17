Microplastics in pristine Himalayan lakes tied to tourism and urbanisation

A new study published in Scientific Reports has revealed the widespread presence of microplastics (MPs) in high-altitude freshwater lakes of the central Himalayas, raising concerns over the growing ecological footprint of human activity, even in seemingly pristine environments.

The study, led by Dr Kannaiyan Neelavannan, was carried out through an international collaboration involving King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (Saudi Arabia), IIT Kanpur (India), Cefas (UK), and the University of Madras. Researchers analysed surface water samples from three lakes in Uttarakhand’s Kumaun region - Nainital, Bhimtal, and Garudtal - and found microplastics in all 24 samples tested, including those from remote and sparsely populated areas.

“Our findings clearly show that no freshwater system, however remote, is free from microplastic contamination,” said Dr Neelavannan, the lead author of the study, to TNIE.

The study found that Nainital Lake recorded the highest concentration, with an average of 813 ± 346 microplastic particles per cubic metre (m3), followed by Bhimtal Lake (413 ± 274 items/m3) and Garudtal Lake (175 ± 108 items/m3). “This gradient, from Nainital to Bhimtal to Garudtal, strongly reflects the influence of population density, tourism pressure and land-use patterns on microplastic accumulation,” Dr Neelavannan explained.

These differences closely mirror levels of urbanisation and human activity in the respective catchments, reinforcing the link between land use and pollution.