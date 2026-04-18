From kilns to clean steel: Rethinking India’s sponge iron strategy

Governance deficit, regulatory failure

There is little dispute: the sector is highly polluting and carbon-intensive, compliance is weak, yet it remains economically attractive and nationally important. Concerns trigger studies, notices, and penalties — but production continues, reflecting a deep governance failure. Despite being the world’s largest sponge iron producer, the industry remains largely unorganised, with poor documentation and weak oversight. Laws exist, but enforcement is misaligned with a fragmented, informal sector. The economics are equally flawed. Low input costs and minimal spending on pollution control and safety make the process appear cheap, while environmental and health costs are externalised.

This is no longer tenable. India may face ₹10–₹15 lakh crore in stranded asset risk if seen with the 2070 net-zero commitment, while the EU-Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) could penalise exports ranging from 200–600% of profits. Yet new high-emission capacity continues to be approved. The disconnect is stark: law, policy, and practice are moving in different directions.

Roadmap for the sector

Shutting down coal-based sponge iron plants is neither feasible nor desirable. As the MoS notes, the sector underpins steel output, jobs, and growth, using domestic coal and low-grade ore. An immediate ban would be disruptive. But policy must move beyond this binary to a time-bound, financed transition—a distinction long blurred. The path is clear: retrofit existing plants and allow new capacity only with cleaner technologies and best practices. Expansion cannot repeat current inefficiencies. Efficiency gains — processed ore, combustion optimisation, waste heat recovery — offer quick wins; deeper cuts require gasification, renewables, biochar, and CCS. Better pollution control, real-time monitoring, and waste tracking are non-negotiable. This transition must pair incentives with enforcement — green finance, subsidies, and carbon markets alongside stricter norms. The choice is not growth versus environment, but between a managed transition and the unmanaged one underway. The NGT now has a chance to force that shift.

(Views are personal)